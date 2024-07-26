Huawei’s Xinghe Intelligent Network bridges transition from digital era to intelligent era

Huawei's Xinghe Intelligent Network provides comprehensive solutions for campus networks, data centres, and wide area networks.

The world is on the cusp of a transformative shift from the digital age to an intelligence-driven era.

Dawn of the intelligent era

Fuelled by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), this evolution promises to reshape industries and economies globally. AI’s potential is immense, with projections indicating trillions of dollars in added global GDP by 2030. Nations worldwide, including those in sub-Saharan Africa, are actively formulating AI strategies to capitalise on this opportunity.

Building the network for the future

To support this digital-to-intelligent transition, the concept of Net5.5G has emerged as the next-generation network standard. It offers the high speeds, low latency, and enhanced reliability essential for the demands of the intelligent era. Huawei’s Xinghe Intelligent Network aligns with this vision, providing comprehensive solutions for campus networks, data centres, and wide area networks.

Transforming campus environments

Huawei’s Xinghe Intelligent Campus solution is designed to elevate user experiences. By incorporating cutting-edge Wi-Fi 7 technology, advanced audio-video optimisation, and intelligent network management tools, it creates seamless and efficient campus environments.

Powering intelligent data centres

For data centres, the Xinghe Intelligent Fabric solution is a game-changer. It delivers ultra-high performance and stability through optimised network load balancing, ensuring efficient utilisation of computing resources.

Optimising wide area networks

Huawei’s Xinghe Intelligent WAN solution focuses on intelligent traffic management, enabling flexible bandwidth allocation and improved service quality. This is crucial for businesses operating across diverse geographic locations.

Secure foundation for the intelligent era

Security is paramount in the digital age. Huawei’s Xinghe Intelligent Network Security solution offers comprehensive protection through advanced threat detection, prevention and response capabilities.

Road ahead

As industries navigate the complexities of the intelligent era, Huawei’s Xinghe Intelligent Network provides a robust foundation. By combining cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of industry needs, Huawei aims to empower businesses to unlock the full potential of the intelligent world.

The journey from digital to intelligent is complex, but with solutions like Xinghe, organisations can confidently step into the future.