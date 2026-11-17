IDC reported a R4.7 billion loss during her tenure.

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) board and CEO Mmakgoshi Lekhethe have entered into a mutual separation agreement.

The news was announced Tuesday afternoon while she was part of a delegation travelling with President Cyril Ramaphosa in Silicon Valley, United States.

Lekhethe will leave her post effective 28 February 2027.

IDC under Lekhethe

Lekhethe assumed her duties as IDC’s first female CEO in February 2025. IDC is a state-owned development finance institution that funds industrial projects, job creation, and economic growth.

The IDC reported an R4.7-billion loss for its 2025/26 financial year, compared with a profit of R329 million in the previous year.

It has been alleged that the board was not happy with the entity’s performance, and the decision to enter into a mutual separation agreement was reached last night, according to the Mail & Guardian.

“The board met and agreed to a mutual separation with the CEO, citing concerns about the business’s performance since she took over last year. Parliament has been raising these issues, including governance concerns,” one source told the publication.

IDC board thanks Lekhethe

While IDC does not state when or why it made the decision, it expressed gratitude to Lekhethe.

“Under her leadership, the Corporation began repositioning itself towards a more catalytic industrial development institution, with greater emphasis on mobilising capital and partnerships and developing strategic value chains,” said chairman Gloria Serobe.

In the statement, Lekethe also expressed her gratitude. “It has been an honour and a privilege to lead the IDC. I am deeply appreciative of the IDC leadership and employees.”

Interim CEO

Lekethe is currently in the US as part of a delegation led by President Ramaphosa. The delegation is focused on artificial intelligence (AI), technology partnerships, and investment in South Africa’s digital economy. They will return on 21 November 2026.

The board has announced Chief Risk Officer Mpho Kubelo as interim CEO. “The board is confident that this arrangement will provide leadership continuity and stability during the transition period,” the board said.

“The appointment of Kubelo was made pursuant to the issuer’s policy dealing with the nomination of directors and is in accordance with the provisions of the IDC Act NO. 22 of 1940, as amended, relating to the composition and size of the board.”

The Citizen has asked IDC for comment on the allegation. A comment will be added once received.