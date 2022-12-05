Investment giants join forces to drive better product and service innovation

Citizen Reporter

In order to achieve the type of scale needed to drive the product and service innovation required to meet clients’ financial goals, Sanlam and Absa have been given the go-ahead to combine their investment and management businesses in the country.

The financial giants confirmed this on Friday, stating that all suspensive conditions have been successfully met.

How the combination will work?

Sanlam’s Finola Quarsingh explained that Absa will exchange Absa Investments – its investment management business which comprises Absa Asset Management, Absa Alternative Asset Management, Absa Fund Managers and Absa Multi-Management – for a stake in Sanlam Investment Holdings Proprietary Limited (SIH).

“The conclusion of the transaction will strengthens SIH’s offering through enhanced scale, broader distribution reach and a wider range of investment solutions. This further enhances SIH’s position as one of South Africa’s largest black-owned asset managers,” Quarsingh explained.

Combined distribution agreement

Both entities have also entered into a 10-year distribution agreement. This means they the expanded operations will utilities the distribution networks of both Sanlam and Absa.

Sanlam Investment Group CEO, Carl Roothman, said: “We are excited that the agreement to integrate the investment management businesses of Sanlam and Absa has been concluded. Sanlam and Absa clients will gain from the investment offering. This partnership will allow us to deliver investment solutions that sustain future generations”.

Absa Group Financial Director, Jason Quinn, said: “We are delighted with the successful conclusion of the transaction, which delivers the scale, capabilities and transformation which we view as essential to achieving strong and sustainable growth.

“Absa remains committed to the investment management sector through its shareholding in the combined entity and a 10-year distribution agreement, which will help us to offer an enhanced customer value proposition by creating a deeper, broader range of investment solutions for our clients.”