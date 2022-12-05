Jali’s agent dismisses Chiefs, Pirates rumours

Khaya Ndubane

Andile Jali’s agent, Mike Makaab, has responded to reports linking the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder with a move to rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.



With Jali’s contract with Sundowns set to expire in June 2023, reports have emerged that Chiefs and Pirates are trying to lure him away from Chloorkop. Makaab, however, has moved swiftly to dismiss those reports.

“So the person we’re speaking about is Andile Jali, we don’t have to hide it because there have been rumours in the football media that a number of clubs have officially approached us regarding Andile Jali, that is not true at all,” said Makaab during an interview with Gagasi FM.

“We are committed to sitting down with Mamelodi Sundowns and hopefully finding a solution for Andile. And if we can’t, then obviously we will look at other opportunities – it’s not only local opportunities that are interesting for us, but also opportunities outside of the country.

“So, it will be interesting to see what happens in the next 30 days,” added Makaab.