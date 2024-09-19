It’s not inside, it’s for sale: Nestlé sells Cremora after 77 years

“We express our heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated workforce for their hard work and commitment in building Nestlé Cremora into the household name it is today.”

Cremora will soon be acquired by Lactalis South Africa. Picture: Supplied

Nestlé will soon finalise the sale of Cremora to Lactalis after having it under its wings for 77 years.

Lactalis South Africa is part of the Lactalis Group, a French multinational which also produces other South African household brands including Parmalat, Melrose, Bonnita, Président, and Steri Stumpie. Its operations are in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal.

The company said the sale is part of its evolving business model to stay competitive and sustainable.

Cremora’s employees remain top priority

The food and drink company, Nestlé, acquired the tea and coffee creamer from Borden Foods Corporation.

Nestlé’s Head of external communications, Mota Mota said the welfare of their employees remains a top priority. The company has given assurance that job security, remuneration, and benefits of employees will not be affected.

“We express our heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated workforce for their hard work and commitment in building Nestlé Cremora into the household name it is today.”

ALSO READ: Takealot sells online fashion retailer Superbalist

Cremora: ‘A beloved creamer brand’

Nestlé has described Cremora as “a beloved creamer brand that has been a staple in South African households, widely cherished by coffee and tea drinkers.”

The company is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, but Cremora is manufactured in Babelegi (Gauteng) Potchefstroom (North West) and Harare, Zimbabwe.

“Its distribution spans across the East and Southern Africa Region, excluding countries in the east and horn of Africa.”

The decision to sell Cremora will affect operations in Harare, where production will come to an end. However, the focus in Harare will shift to brands such as Nestlé Everyday and Nestlé Cerevita.

“This strategic realignment will ensure the Harare facility remains an integral part of Nestlé’s efforts to drive future investments and sustainable development within Zimbabwe.”

ALSO READ: Shoprite sells House & Home, OK Furniture to Pepkor

Creamer in good hands

Mota added they believe Cremora is in good hands with Lactalis SA. “The decision to sell to Lactalis SA was reached after considering various factors and was not taken lightly.”

The decision was taken in the best interest of Nestlé’s business, employees, customers, partners, and consumers, as they believe this will ensure Cremora continues to thrive and deliver quality products under new ownership.

Lactalis SA’s General Manager, Herman Janse van Rensburg said the acquisition aligns with their strategy of innovation and diversification of product offering to cater to local consumer preferences.

“We are excited to welcome this iconic brand to Lactalis South Africa. This move aligns with our strategy of innovation and diversification of our product offering to cater to local consumer preferences,” said Lactalis SA’s General Manager, Herman Janse van Rensburg in a statement.

NOW READ: Households worry about food running out before month-end