Heritage Day braai: The best sheba recipe for your shisanyama pap & BBQ ribs

Mouthwatering and easy-to-make recipe ideas for Heritage Day!

The best sheba recipe for your shisanyama pap & BBQ ribs. Pictures: Supplied and iStock

Here are some recipe ideas for Heritage Day, when South Africans come together around the fire to celebrate one of the nation’s favourite traditions – braaiing.

Wayne Blake, General Manager at ANEW Resort White River Mbombela, known for its vibrant shisanyama experience, has shared one of his best ‘sheba’ recipes for your shisanyama pap in celebration of Heritage Day.

Blake encourages you to elevate your braai with a sheba that’s as bold and flavourful as your gathering.

The best sheba recipe for your shisanyama pap & barbecue(BBQ) ribs

Ingredients

2–4 medium-sized tomatoes, diced

Onion

Oil

Garlic

Fresh herbs of your choice

Salt & pepper

Sugar (to balance the acidity)

Method

Heat oil in a pan and sauté the onion until translucent. Add fresh herbs, garlic, and pepper to the pan and continue cooking. Add the tomatoes, salt, and sugar to the pan. Let the mixture simmer for 15 minutes to enhance the flavour. Add to your warm pap and enjoy!

*This recipe was sent by JIGSAW PR

BBQ ribs

Ingredients

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons chili powder

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

2 racks of baby back ribs

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 cup barbecue sauce

Method

Combine the brown sugar, chilli powder, 1 tablespoon salt, 1 teaspoon black pepper, oregano, cayenne, garlic powder and onion powder in a small bowl and rub the mixture on both sides of the ribs. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour or overnight. Preheat the oven to 121 degrees C. In a roasting pan, combine the broth and vinegar. Add the ribs to the pan. Cover with foil and tightly seal. Bake for 2 hours. Remove the ribs from the pan and place them on a platter. Pour the liquid from the pan into a saucepan and bring to a boil. Lower the heat to a simmer and cook until reduced by half. Add the barbecue sauce. Preheat an outdoor grill to medium-high. Put the ribs on the grill and cook for about 5 minutes on each side, until browned and slightly charred. Cut the ribs between the bones and toss them in a large bowl with the sauce. Serve hot.

*This recipe was found on foodiecrush.com

