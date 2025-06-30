How Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux is opening doors for SA’s deaf and disabled youth

The reigning Miss SA Mia Le Roux is inviting everyday South Africans and big business to help make education more inclusive, one learner at a time.

Miss SA Mia Le Roux visits participants selected in the first phase of her campaign. Picture: Indirect Media

Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux is proving that a crown can carry more than just sparkle — it can carry purpose.

Through her Mia Le Roux Movement, she’s quietly but powerfully championing a group that’s often overlooked: the deaf and disabled youth of South Africa.

In partnership with the B4i Academy, Mia’s latest initiative is focused on creating real, practical opportunities for young people living with disabilities, starting with access to education that leads to jobs.

Currently,160 learners are enrolled at the B4i Academy, many of them hearing-impaired or living with other forms of exclusion. They’re working toward qualifications in Business Administration, Computing, Wholesale and Retail, and more.

“These are smart, talented individuals,” says Mia. “They don’t need handouts — they just need someone to open the door.”

Each learner will walk away with a nationally accredited certificate (NQF Levels 2 to 5) and the confidence to step into roles across different industries.

For Mia, inclusion isn’t just a buzzword; it’s the foundation of a better South Africa. “The truth is, we can’t grow as a country if we’re leaving people behind. Including people with disabilities in our economy isn’t charity, it’s smart,” she says.

She’s now calling on businesses, big and small, to get involved. Whether it’s through funding, mentorship, or hiring graduates, she believes corporate South Africa has a huge role to play.

“This isn’t just about raising awareness,” she adds. “It’s about creating actual pathways — where young people with disabilities can learn, work, and thrive.”

How to get involved

The second round of applications is officially open and will run until 8 July 2025 at 6 pm.

Young South Africans who are deaf, hard of hearing, or face other barriers are encouraged to apply through the Miss South Africa website, the B4i Project site, or the Miss SA App. Application links are also available on Mia’s and Miss SA’s social media pages.

Mia says she hopes this is just the beginning: “If we all play our part — if we show up and support — we can create a country where everyone gets a fair shot. That’s the dream.”