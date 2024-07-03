Medical fraternity congratulates new health ministers

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Dr Aaron Motsoaledi as minister of health again and his predecessor, Dr Joe Phaahla, as his deputy.

While there were high hopes that the GNU would recall contentious legislation such as the NHI Act, that were rushed through just before the election to get more votes for the ruling party, the hope for the NHI Act to be stopped has faded as its chief architect was named the minister of health.

There is not much chance that the new ministers will relook the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act. However, trade union Solidarity, as well as the DA, Health Funders Association, South African Medical Association, Board of Healthcare Funders and the South African Health Professionals Collaboration, have already indicated that they will challenge the constitutionality of the NHI Act in court.

Lee Callakoppen, principal officer of Bonitas Medical Fund, says the fund has noted the new appointments of the minister of health and his deputy and wishes them success. “We look forward to ongoing engagement and collaboration to strengthen the health system and improve outcomes at a public and private sector level.”

He says on the issue of the NHI, Bonitas will continue to support the concept of universal health coverage and hope that the department of health remain open to engaging with key role players on a private/public healthcare partnership to address the concerns raised and find a solution to deliver quality healthcare to all South Africans.

Eager to work together on universal health coverage but not NHI?

Life Healthcare also said it extends a warm welcome and congratulations to Motsoaledi on his appointment as new minister of health. “Motsoaledi brings a wealth of experience and has an exceptional understanding of the South African healthcare landscape.

“As a doctor himself, he also understands the importance of clinical professionals and the value they bring to patients and the healthcare system at large. We look forward to engaging and collaborating with him on healthcare matters of national importance and working together to enhance the quality of healthcare services for all South Africans.”

Dr. Katlego Mothudi, managing director at the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) congratulated Motsoaledi and Phaahla and expressed the BHF’s support for them with a strategy to achieve universal health coverage. “We know the challenges government faces to navigate the current state of affairs and will work together with all stakeholders.

“Their term comes at a time when there is an expectation to achieve universal health coverage by 2030. Their predicament is not lost on us. However, we are confident that both of them were part of the health reform initiatives. Motsoaledi was part of the 2014-15 health inquiry that looked at the cost of healthcare and how to make it sustainable and accessible.”