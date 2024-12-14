SACP’s ‘hypocrisy’ slammed for backing Zuma and losing its socialist roots

The SACP’s shift from Marxist-Leninist principles to populism under Zuma has led to ideological confusion and a loss of political relevance.

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has been criticised by an expert for rejecting Jacob Zuma, yet it embraced him in Polokwane and sacrificed its vanguard role to please him.

The party has resolved to contest the 2026 local government election separately, a move seen as a protest against the ANC decision to enter into a coalition with the DA, in particular, rejecting the idea of forming an alliance with Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe because of the belief that it is counter-revolutionary.

The decision was endorsed by the SACP 5th special national congress in Boksburg.

Heritage and political analyst Prof George Tsibani said the SACP’s decision to join Zuma’s campaign from 2005 to 2007 to become the ANC president marked a significant shift in the party’s approach, leading to severe consequences.

“Instead of maintaining their role as vanguard strategists for the working class, they opted to become popularists, ultimately selling out the working-class struggle for more ministerial and MEC positions under the ANC umbrella,” Tsibani said.

The analyst was referring to the support given by SACP to Zuma after he was fired by Mbeki on allegations of corruption emanating from the arms deal and for Zuma to rise to become ANC president, replacing Mbeki who was subsequently recalled.

The SACP, along with another left ally, Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), backed Zuma hoping he would champion the working-class agenda. But they were disappointed when he pursued his personal agenda and facilitated corporate capture of the state.

“This move led to SACP members being coopted into the ANC’s broader structures, thereby prioritising material benefits and personal interests over the party’s original socialist ideals.

“The SACP’s failure to adhere to its founding principles has resulted in the fragmentation of Cosatu, the emergence of new political parties like the EFF and the decline of the SACP’s influence within the ANC-led tripartite alliance,” he said.

Citing an article by Marxist scholar and political analyst Zamikhaya Maseti in March 2007, several months before the ANC’s Polokwane national conference, Tsibani said the SACP’s loss of ideology could be attributed to its failure to apply Marxist-Leninist discourse analysis and tools similar to those employed by the Communist Party of South Africa (CPSA) in 1969.

“This lack of ideological clarity has resulted in the SACP’s inability to provide a viable alternative to the ANC’s neoliberal policies, ultimately leading to the party’s decline and loss of relevance in South African politics,” Tsibani said.

The analyst said the SACP’s current state had led to concerns that it was indistinguishable from other small political parties, ultimately contributing to the acceleration of the ANC’s loss of political relevance.

“As I reflect on the current state of the SACP, I am reminded of the Latin phrase, Aut nunquam tentes, aut perfice, meaning: ‘Either do not attempt, or complete,’” said Tsibani.

“This phrase suggests that the party must be resolute in pursuit of its goals and ideals. Half-hearted efforts will only lead to stagnation and decline.

“The Latin phrase, Tempora mutantur, nos et mutamur in illis, meaning ‘Times change, and we change with them’, is particularly relevant to the SACP’s current situation. The party must be willing to adapt and evolve in response to changing circumstances, lest it become irrelevant and obsolete.

“The SACP must be cautious of internal divisions and external forces seeking to exploit these divisions. Unity and cohesion are essential for the party’s survival and success.

“Despite the challenges facing the SACP, the party can still rise above these difficulties and achieve greatness.

“The SACP is at a critical juncture, and the party must be willing to adapt, evolve and learn from its mistakes.”

