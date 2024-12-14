WATCH: How to be a better-skilled driver this festive season

It takes just one-tenth of a second for a driver to lose control of his vehicle which could either mean life or death.

Given the state of South Africa’s roads and the quality of some drivers, advanced driving courses have become a necessity rather than a luxury.

Knowing how to react in an emergency situation can play a critical role in ensuring that you and fellow motorists are safe on the roads.

False sense of security

Many drivers develop a false sense of security after years of experience behind the wheel.

According to research, drivers may even become measurably worse over time, and taking Advanced Driver Training can enhance their road safety awareness.

Grant McCleery and his team, Chris Prinsloo, Byron Norton, and Laurie Claasen, who run the Isuzu Driving Dynamics Academy, have been teaching motorists how to control their vehicles for years.

Road safety awareness is not limited to just other road users, road conditions, and infrastructure; it involves integrating safety elements into an overall understanding of their meaning in terms of potential hazards and the appropriate driver response.

Collision avoidance

The Citizen caught up with the team at the Gerotek Vehicle Testing facility outside Pretoria to share advices and tips as people trek to different parts of country for their holidays during the festive season.

McCleery said among the many courses they offer, the Collision Avoidance System is a must if drivers want to stay safe on the roads.

“The most important thing about driving, is your eyes. We as humans can only see one thing clear at any time. So, we continuously when we are driving have to alter our vision and that’s what we call skills observation.”

McCleery and his team also teach motorists defensive on road driving techniques where they can learn some advanced driving manoeuvres, the advantages of systems like ABS breaking, traction control and stability control among other skills.

From L to R: Laurie Claasen, Byron Norton, Chris Prinsloo, Citizen videographer” Carlos Muchave , Grant McCleery and Faizel Patel. Picture: The Citizen.

Driving is about planning

The festive season or any peak period is often associated with a rise in road accidents and fatalities, and McCleery advises that people always drive defensively and focus on their safety and the safety of those around them.

Driving is about planning and being one step ahead before you take to the roads, no matter where you are going, he said.

“When a situation arises, whether it’s a pedestrian walking in front of you, truck turning in front of you, drivers are nor prepared for it. So, that’s the biggest thing we teach, how to prepare a person for a situation.”

Mobile phones

He further emphasised the issue of cellphone usage while driving.

Several studies have shown that people who text while driving are 23 times more likely to crash. Texting and driving is more like driving blind for seven seconds at a time and it slows your braking reaction speed by at least 18%.

Put down your phone, keep your eyes on the road and stay safe. No text is good enough to risk losing your life or causing the loss of life of others.

Advantages of advanced driving

The most important advantages of advanced driver training include making motorists better, safer, more competent and confident, as their driving will be safer and more systematic.

You could enjoy a possible lowering of insurance premiums, reduced levels of driving stress and improved fuel consumption

With road fatalities already claiming too many lives, McCleery and his team have reminded South Africans that safety is a collective responsibility to ensure the progress made in reducing road deaths is not undone by the consequences of irresponsible behaviour.

