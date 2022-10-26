Business

Business

Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
26 Oct 2022
10:09 am

Mercedes becomes the latest company to withdraw from Russia

Citizen Reporter

Mercedes-Benz intends to leave the Russian market and sell its shares in local subsidiaries.

Mercedes-Benz intends to leave the Russian market and sell its shares in local subsidiaries.
Exterior changes small but a bit more prominent than on the A-Class.

Luxury motor vehicle group has become the latest company to pull out of Russia.

This is according to a tweet by The Spectator Index.

The German carmaker reported plans to sell its shares in local subsidiaries, including its plant, in the Moscow Region.

“Mercedes-Benz intends to leave the Russian market and sell its shares in local subsidiaries… to a local investor, Avtodom,” the company said in a statement.

Avtodom, according to Urdupoint.com, said that it intends to do everything possible to maintain the brand’s after-sales service in Russia.

A Mercedes spokesperson told Reuters the company’s stake in Russian truckmaker Kamaz (KMAZ.MM) would not be affected by the intended transaction, and should be transferred to Daimler Truck this year as planned.

READ MORE
Apple calls on global supply chain to decarbonise by 2030

This is a developing story, more to follow

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

NOW READ: Russia’s use of Iranian drones shows up domestic weakness

Read more on these topics