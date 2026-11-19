The answer often lies in something most people never see: the technology behind the screen.

Two televisions can both offer 4K resolution, yet deliver noticeably different pictures. So, what makes one screen look more lifelike than another?

The answer often lies in something most people never see: the technology behind the screen.

From family movie nights to weekend rugby matches, Hisense ULED MiniLED technology is designed to bring greater depth, contrast and detail to everyday entertainment.

What makes MiniLED different?

Traditional LED televisions use a backlight to illuminate the picture. However, the way that light is controlled plays a major role in overall picture quality.

MiniLED technology takes backlighting further by using much smaller LEDs arranged across the screen, allowing more precise control of illumination.

Through a feature called local dimming, different areas of the backlight can become brighter or darker depending on the picture being displayed.

This helps create brighter highlights, deeper blacks and improved contrast, making images appear more realistic and three-dimensional.

Why brighter doesn’t always mean better

When comparing televisions, consumers often focus on peak brightness. But the brightest TV isn’t necessarily the one with the best picture.

True picture quality is about making bright areas sufficiently bright, dark areas genuinely dark and preserving the rich details between them.

Imagine watching a movie scene set at night. A streetlight should shine brightly without washing out the surrounding darkness, while objects hidden in the shadows should remain visible.

This balance depends on precise backlight control, contrast and High Dynamic Range (HDR) performance, not brightness alone.

Hisense’s Hi-QLED MiniLED technology combines advanced backlighting with vibrant colour reproduction to create more balanced, detailed images.

Hisense U6S: Bringing MiniLED into everyday homes

For families looking to upgrade their everyday entertainment, the Hisense U6S offers an accessible introduction to ULED MiniLED technology.

Its Hi-QLED MiniLED display delivers vibrant colours and enhanced contrast, while the Hi-View AI Engine optimises picture quality across different scenes.

A built-in subwoofer adds depth to soundtracks, making streaming, family movies and everyday television more enjoyable.

With a native 60Hz refresh rate, the U6S is a practical choice for family viewing and casual gaming.

Hisense U6S

Hisense E8S: A more cinematic viewing experience

For movie enthusiasts, the Hisense E8S brings greater immersion to the living room.

Its MiniLED backlighting helps reveal subtle details in both bright and dark scenes, while Hi-QLED colour technology enhances the richness of landscapes, costumes and cinematic visuals.

The Hi-View AI Engine intelligently optimises colour, clarity and contrast, creating a more engaging viewing experience.

With a native 144Hz refresh rate, the E8S also supports smoother high-frame-rate gaming with compatible devices.

Hisense E8S

Hisense U7S: Designed for sport and gaming

When watching the Springboks or playing a fast-paced game, picture clarity and motion performance become especially important.

The Hisense U7S combines Hi-QLED MiniLED technology with a native 144Hz Game Mode for smoother, more responsive gameplay with compatible hardware.

Its advanced picture processing enhances contrast and detail, while a built-in subwoofer and sound tuned by Devialet add excitement to every match and gaming session.

Hisense U7S

See the difference this Black Friday

When choosing your next television, look beyond screen size, resolution and brightness figures.

Whether it’s the family-friendly U6S, cinema-focused E8S or gaming-ready U7S, Hisense brings the benefits of MiniLED technology to different entertainment needs.

This Black Friday, don’t just choose a brighter screen. Choose a TV that reveals more of every scene.

Explore the Hisense ULED MiniLED range at participating South African retailers.