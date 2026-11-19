Grant Williams spoke of the battle that awaits between the scrumhalves on Saturday, joking he would have to ask the props if he could tap-and-go.

Springbok scrumhalf Grant Williams considers veteran Irish No 9 Jamison Gibson-Park to be on equal footing with France’s Antoine Dupont, the only men’s player to have won both the World Rugby’s XVs and Sevens Player of the Year awards.

Williams was speaking ahead of South Africa’s last Nations Championship clash before the finals weekend, where they need either to beat Ireland in Dublin on Saturday (kick-off 6.40pm) or, if New Zealand lose to England without a bonus point earlier in the day, secure just a losing bonus point themselves to finish top of their hemisphere table.

Scrumhalf struggle in the centre

Williams replaces Cobus Reinach on the bench after missing the Springboks’ 21-19 defeat to France in Paris.

There, Dupont was named to play No 10 amid a flyhalf crisis and was expected to switch with Maxime Lucu at scrumhalf at will. Instead, he almost entirely played No 9 while Lucu moved to second receiver and did the kicking.

The Ireland Test has not been without controversy, with Bok head coach Rassie Erasmus set to watch from his hotel room after receiving a ban for comments made about officiating in the France game.

But the battle between Bok scrumhalves Morné van den Berg and Williams against Gibson-Park is set to thrill, along with the anticipated scrum battle after the Springboks essentially secured their 24-13 win at the same venue last year through a one-sided set-piece.

“Ask any scrumhalf or backline [player], if your forwards are dominant then you are always on the front foot. Hopefully it will go our way again,” said Williams.

While fellow Ireland scrumhalf Craig Casey has five assists so far in the tournament – two more than Gibson-Park – Williams backed the 34-year-old to be a major threat at Aviva Stadium.

“I think he [Gibson-Park] is up there with Dupont. I think he’s a brilliant player and probably the key to how Ireland play.

“I think it will be massive for myself and Morné this weekend.”

To scrum or to play?

Williams joked that when the Springboks secured a penalty against Ireland, he would have to ask Bok prop Wilco Louw whether he wanted the team to scrum or if he could tap-and-go.

In seriousness the prop explained that if the pack was able to dominate, they would not change the game plan and suddenly start kicking grubbers. But if another department, such as the mauls, proved effective, they would build on that.

“Rugby is rugby. Sometimes it doesn’t go the way you planned and you have to have another plan, try something different.

“If it goes well [scrums], it is something we pride ourselves on and where we would like to go. But that’s if it’s dominant.”