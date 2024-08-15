More women encouraged to enter tech industry

Women hold 28% of STEM-related jobs, when it comes to engineering there is less than 25% of women candidate engineers and only 6% achieving professional status.

Jobs in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) sectors have historically been male-dominated.

Over the years, with the world evolving, more women have had the desire to enter male-dominated spaces, with STEM sector being one of them. However, it is worrying that even after the desire to enter into the sector, women’s participation is still low.

Kimberley Taylor, founder and CEO of Loop says there is only 26% of women in STEM-related jobs, and 12.4% of C-suite executives globally. The numbers are even lower when it comes to South Africa, with only 13% of STEM graduates being women.

STEM lacks gender diversity

Taylor says there is no gender diversity in the sector. She believes Women’s Day and Women’s Month campaigns are not repetitive, as how some people find them but they highlight the lack of women in male-dominated sectors.

She wants more to be done to address the lack of diversity in the sector. “There is progress globally in the gender gap being closed, but SA is still struggling.”

She is of the view substantial investment in STEM education is the most effective way to reduce gender inequality. “Excellent teachers are indispensable for establishing a solid groundwork in maths and science, especially for students pursuing tertiary studies,” she adds.

Why diversity benefits everyone

Taylor puts emphasis on how a diverse workforce is important for innovation and effective problem-solving. “This approach includes targeted strategies such as mentorship programmes, flexible work arrangements, and clear paths for career advancement.”

She advises business owners to prioritise diversity and actively work to close the gender gap. Not only is it the right thing to do, but one’s company will also reap significant benefits in innovation, problem-solving, and overall success.

Start them young

Taylor says it is best for parents to nurture their daughters’’ interest in STEM subjects from a young age. She says this was the case with her father as he nurtured her love for maths at a young age.

“My father taught me basic maths before school, which gave me confidence in maths from a very young age and made me love it for its conceptual, logical foundation. You learn maths by practising and solving problems, not memorisation.”

She believes that girls often outperform boys in maths and science at school. However, only a small percentage of girls decide to pursue STEM subjects at the tertiary level. “Studies attribute this to persistent stereotypes suggesting that men are inherently better suited for STEM fields and a lack of female role models,” adds Taylor.

Why are role models important

Taylor believes another way they can encourage girls to love STEM subjects is through being great role models. “Whether it’s science, business, or politics, we need more female leaders.” She says she always looked up to her mother for her entrepreneurial skills, especially in a male-dominated field.

She does, however, acknowledge the challenges of pitching one’s company to potential investors. Despite her mother’s apparent fearlessness, she realises entrepreneurs often face the fear of rejection or embarrassment.

“The tech industry shapes much of our daily lives. When we exclude women from leadership and decision-making roles in this field, we’re not just holding back the industry – we are also slowing progress for everyone”.