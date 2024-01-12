Want to make it big after Matric? Here are a few skills in demand in SA right now

Guarantee yourself a job by pursuing a career in one of these areas.

Matriculants should consider pursuing a career in an area where skills are in demand. Image: iStock.

South Africa grapples with a shortage of skills that poses significant challenges to its economic development and competitiveness.

The shortage spans various sectors, including information technology, engineering, healthcare, and specialised trades.

Factors contributing to this shortfall include a misalignment between educational curricula and industry needs.

There have been efforts by government to address the skills gap such as collaborations between educational institutions and industries, and the promotion of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education. But the demand in some of these sectors for skills persists.

That might be good news for a handful of matriculants who want to guarantee themselves a job post-tertiary studying. If that is you, here are the areas of study you may want to pursue.

Software Development

According to Career Junction – the job listing site – companies are always on the look-out for software developers.

Software developers are professionals who design, create, and maintain computer programs, applications, and systems. Their work is fundamental to the functioning of various technologies we use daily, such as websites, mobile Apps, and computer software.

Supply Chain Management

According to the Skills Academy, there is also a demand for supply chain managers.

Managing the supply chain involves overseeing the creation and delivery of goods and services, playing a pivotal role in the success of a business.

Supply chain managers are essential in South Africa to streamline and enhance the efficiency of the production and distribution of goods, ensuring cost-effectiveness and resilience in the economic environment.

Technical/business architecture

Career Junction also listed business architecture as an area where skills are scarce.

A business architect is a professional who plays a crucial role in aligning an organisation’s business strategy with its operations and systems. The primary focus of a business architect is on designing and optimising business processes, structures, and capabilities to ensure they support the overall goals and objectives of the organisation.

Systems analysis

According to job postings, SA is also on the hunt for systems analysts.

Systems analysts play a crucial role in the development and improvement of information systems within an organisation. Their primary responsibility is to analyse and design efficient and effective information systems that meet the needs of the business or organisation.

To become a systems analyst, pursue a bachelor’s degree in a related field, develop technical skills in programming and database management, gain practical experience through internships and projects, stay updated with industry trends, consider relevant certifications, and foster soft skills such as communication and problem-solving.