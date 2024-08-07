Steel Industry worries SA is not producing enough future employees

Seifsa says South Africa’s education system is not producing enough learners who can be eligible to work in the metal and engineering industry.

Seifsa worries that there are not enough learners being produced by the education system to work in the steel industry. Picture: iStock

Stakeholders in the steel industry have raised concerns over South Africa’s education system.

Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa’s (Seifsa) concerns come amidst the high rate of unemployment faced by the country.

Zizile Lushaba, Human Capital and Skills Development Executive at the federation says they have noticed that the skills required for people to be employed by the industry are not included in the education’s curriculum.

Therefore, they call for a collective effort between the Department of Education and industry role-players to improve the system to ensure the youth is eligible for employment.

‘Not enough steel workers produced by the education system’

Lushaba says industries across the country face difficulties when they are trying to find people to employ. For people to be eligible to work in the steel industry, they need to have science, technology, engineering and math (Stem) skills.

“However, the country’s education system is not producing enough of these learners.”

For learners fresh out of high school to pursue STEM at the tertiary level, they need to have passed maths and science with certain marks in grade 12.

What is worrying to the industry, is that the country was ranked last out of 39 countries in the two subjects, according to the Department of Higher Education and Training’s 2021 Annual Skills Supply and Demand Report.

“The Metal and Engineering Sector constitutes 26% of the manufacturing sector and contributes 3.3% directly to South Africa’s gross domestic product (GDP),” she adds.

Other skills needed to be employable

“Employability encompasses a multifaceted set of skills, knowledge, attitudes and personal attributes that empower individuals to not only secure employment but to also grow and thrive in their chosen careers,” she says.

For someone to be employable, it has a lot more to do with a tertiary qualification. The qualifications can provide people with the theoretical background and technical skills required by their industries of choice. Lushaba says employers are looking for far more than these skills.

She says each industry has skills that are required for people to work in them, however, most of these skills are not taught in school. “Soft skills, effective communication, critical thinking, analytical thinking, emotional intelligence, are amongst skills employers value these days.”

Apart from learned skills, employers highly value personal qualities such as adaptability, resilience, and a willingness to learn and grow.

The need for education’s curriculum review

She believes the journey to creating people who are employable starts with a strong foundation in basic education. “Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube, in her 2024/2025 budget speech emphasised the need for a curriculum review to address challenges in numeracy and literacy.”

Lushaba stands with the Minister of Basic Education when it comes to reviewing the curriculum, as she believes it is a crucial step towards addressing the issue at its root.

She says the true measure of success for the country’s education system is its capacity to equip the youth with skills and knowledge that will give them a productive career, which will contribute to the economy.

She also mentiones that President Cyril Ramaphosa in his 2024 Opening of Parliament Address emphasised the need for educational reform to better align with industry requirements. The educational reform will also give learners skills development.

“He stressed the importance of inclusive economic growth, with a particular focus on empowering the youth.”

Small businesses’ role in job creation

Lushaba says Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) play a vital role in job creation, however, for this benefit to be reaped by the country, entrepreneurs need more support.

“Incubation Hubs can increase the chance of success for SMEs by providing much-needed facilities and support. The funding options, coaching, mentorship, networking and market access provided through these Hubs can ensure that these businesses grow and eventually become employers themselves.”

High unemployment rate in SA

She believes equipping the youth with the necessary skills will help with lowering the high rate of unemployment. Stats SA announced that for the first quarter of 2024, unemployment increased by 0.8%, making it 32.9%. “This increase brings the total number of unemployed job seekers to 8.2 million.”

Lushaba believes the situation is worse when considering the expanded definition of unemployment, which includes those discouraged from seeking work.

“Under this broader measure, the number of unemployed persons reached 12.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. This underscores the urgent need for effective interventions and highlights the critical importance of enhancing employability through distinctive skills.”