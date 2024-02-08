National Minimum Wage: Are you paying your domestic worker enough?

The National Minimum Wage for 2024 is R27.58 per hour, effective from 1 March.

The National Minimum Wage is the law and breaking it can have you facing hefty fines. Image: iStock

If your domestic worker doesn’t make at least R220.64 per day, then you’re not paying them enough – at least with effect from 1 March 2024

The new National Minimum Wage (NMW) requires employers to pay their workers at least R27.58 per hour, effective from 1 March.

As the new rate dictates, your domestic worker should bank R4 412.80 at the end of the month after working 8-hour shifts, five days a week. So, if the shoe fits, prepare yourself to pay up.

What happens if I don’t comply?

Contrary to popular belief, the NMW is not a recommendation – it’s the law. As with any rule, there may be consequences for non-compliance.

Speaking at a seminar, Dr Pravine Naidoo from the Labour Department’s Advocacy and Stakeholder Relations said employers who don’t tow the line may be fined.

“An employer who is found to have failed to comply with the NMW will be fined by a labour inspector an amount equal to twice the value of the underpayment or twice the monthly wage, whichever is greater for first offenders and an amount equal to thrice the value of the underpayment or thrice the monthly wage, whichever is the greater, for repeat offenders,” Naidoo said.

Hours must stay the same

While workers stand to benefit from the NMW, some employers may not necessarily be able to afford contracting their workers for a full 8-hour day.

Others may opt to reduce working hours in attempts to keep their household budgets in check, without having to completely let go of their workers.

If you’re thinking of doing the same, don’t – the NMW doesn’t allow it.

“If in the context of the implementation of the NMW, the employer reduces hours of work, that will be regarded as an unfair labour practice,” said Naidoo.

Monthly payment’s no excuse

When it comes to wage and salary negotiations, different strokes apply for different folks.

Employers who’ve contracted their workers for standard working hours may agree on a fixed monthly rate to avoid regular transactions, among other reasons.

Whatever the agreement may be, just bear in mind that your worker should not be paid anything less than NMW for ordinary hours of work – so the monthly pay cheque should always be at least R4 412.80.