New Pension Funds Adjudicator appointed

The new Pension Funds Adjudicator takes over from Muvhango Lukhaimane, who sat in the hot seat since 1 June 2013.

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana appointed Lebogang Paul Mogashoa as the new Pension Funds Adjudicator for a period of three years, starting on 8 December 2025.

The adjudicator’s office is a Schedule 3A public entity in terms of the Public Finance Management Act and was established as a statutory ombud scheme in terms of the Pension Funds Act, providing a platform for resolving disputes between pension fund members and funds, ensuring that the rights and interests of the public are protected.

The primary role of the adjudicator’s office is to investigate and determine complaints about pension funds, as outlined in the Pension Funds Act. The adjudicator also handles complaints designated to it under the Financial Sector Regulation Act, further promoting accountability and fairness within the pension funds industry.

Mogashoa has over 17 years of extensive expertise in pension fund law, governance, management and administration and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

He has held various key positions, most recently serving as the deputy principal executive officer and company secretary of the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund. Before that, he served as a senior corporate legal counsel at the pension fund MANCO for the South African Tourism Board.

ALSO READ: Three cases where the Pension Funds Adjudicator cracked the whip

Mogashoa comes full circle

Mogashoa’s career began as a legal intern at the adjudicator’s office, where he rapidly advanced to the role of senior assistant adjudicator, demonstrating his dedication and proficiency in the field.

An admitted advocate, Mogashoa holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Limpopo, a Master of Management (Governance and Management) from the University of Witwatersrand and a Master of Laws (LLM) in Mercantile Law from the University of Pretoria.

In addition, he completed an executive development programme at the University of Stellenbosch, reinforcing his commitment to ongoing professional development.

The ministry says throughout his career in the pension funds sector, Mogashoa demonstrated strong leadership and strategic insight, particularly in managing high-value litigation. His understanding of the pension funds’ legal framework, coupled with his dedication to serving the South African public and all stakeholders, positions him as an ideal candidate to lead the adjudicator’s office.

As the Pension Funds Adjudicator, Mogashoa is mandated to oversee the functions of the office, ensuring that he acts in the best interest of the public and the organisation while avoiding any conflicts of interest. His extensive qualifications and experience in the retirement funds industry affirm his capability to fulfil the responsibilities of this critical role, the ministry says.