Nkusi IT Siyasebenza launches EPWP Smart Track, a digital workforce management platform built on Microsoft Power Platform

At the heart of the platform is a mobile-first check-in experience built on Microsoft Power Apps.

NKUSI IT Siyasebenza, a South African technology implementation company and member of the Microsoft Partner Network, has announced EPWP Smart Track, a digital attendance and workforce management platform built on Microsoft Power Platform and now in production with the Eastern Cape Department of Transport.

The platform supports the attendance management, payroll alignment, and operational oversight of more than 30 000 Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) participants across six districts in the province.

The Expanded Public Works Programme provides income relief and skills development opportunities to unemployed citizens, young people, women, and people with disabilities across South Africa. EPWP Smart Track was developed to replace paper-based administrative processes with a secure, automated, and auditable digital system.

“Public employment programmes operate at a scale that makes manual administration difficult to manage transparently,” said Nkululeko Silimela, CEO, NKUSI IT Siyasebenza. “We built EPWP Smart Track on Microsoft Power Platform so that identity verification, location validation, and reporting could work as one integrated system, and so that the people responsible for these programmes have the visibility they need to run them well.”

At the heart of the platform is a mobile-first check-in experience built on Microsoft Power Apps, which uses ID scanning to verify participants as they arrive on site. Microsoft Azure Maps provides GPS and reverse geocoding to confirm physical presence at verified job sites, while Microsoft Dataverse captures attendance, identity, and site data in real time.

Microsoft Power Automate orchestrates attendance logging, location validation, and payroll system integration, while Microsoft Power BI provides supervisors, project managers, and departmental administrators with live dashboards covering attendance, compliance, and performance metrics.

Role-based access control restricts sensitive workforce data to appropriate stakeholders, and every transaction is logged and audit-ready.

“Microsoft Power Platform is helping South African organisations build solutions that deliver real impact for the communities they serve,” said Lerato Matabata, executive director for Public Sector at Microsoft South Africa.

“EPWP Smart Track is a strong example of how a local partner is using Microsoft cloud technologies to help a public-sector customer modernise the way it manages a programme that supports thousands of citizens across the Eastern Cape.”

EPWP Smart Track is in production with the Eastern Cape Department of Transport. NKUSI IT Siyasebenza is engaging with other provincial and municipal entities interested in deploying the platform.