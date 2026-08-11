No record of Fadiel Adams’ laptop claims, says parliament after Madlanga commission saga

Parliament's records did not substantiate Adams' account of consistent laptop failures.

Parliament has pushed back against claims by National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams that prolonged problems with his parliamentary laptop contributed to him only recently becoming aware of a notice implicating him before the Madlanga commission.

Adams appeared briefly before the commission at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Tuesday, 11 August 2026, but did not proceed with his testimony.

His appearance was postponed after he submitted his statement to the commission only late on Monday night.

The NCC leader had attributed the delay, in part, to difficulties with his laptop.

Adams claimed the device had been problematic for about 18 months, including periods when it would freeze or be sent for repairs.

He also told the commission that these difficulties contributed to him only becoming aware of a Rule 3 notice three months ago.

The notice had been issued in October 2025.

A Rule 3 notice serves as formal communication from a commission to a person who has been implicated in allegations, giving them an opportunity to respond.

The commission’s chairperson and retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga was not convinced by Adams’ explanation, describing it as “unbelievable”.

Madlanga also remarked that the MP, who is currently suspended from parliament, was not taking the commission “seriously”.

Parliament responds to Fadiel Adams over laptop claims

Parliament indicated on Tuesday evening that it had reviewed records from its information and communication technology (ICT) service desk.

“Ordinarily, parliament would not comment on explanations offered by a member in proceedings before a commission of inquiry.

“However, insofar as these claims create the impression that parliament failed over an extended period to provide a member with functional tools of trade necessary for the performance of his constitutional responsibilities, the institutional record requires clarification,” parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said in a statement.

According to Mothapo, parliament’s records did not substantiate Adams’ account of consistent laptop failures.

“The records do not reflect any reported incident of persistent laptop malfunction, hardware failure, repeated freezing of the device, or the laptop being repeatedly submitted to ICT for repairs,” he said.

Instead, Mothapo said the incidents recorded by parliament largely involved normal user access and account-related assistance.

“These include a Windows password reset in January 2025, an ERP/Marang password reset in June 2025, assistance with logging into a device in July 2025, a Wi-Fi update in January 2026, and an ERP/Marang eDisclosure-related request in June 2026.

“These matters were recorded through parliament’s ICT service desk and were closed.

“Password resets, authentication or login difficulties and connectivity configuration are routine ICT support matters and are materially different from a device being technically dysfunctional or unavailable for an extended period.”

MPs have access to multiple devices

The national legislature also disputed any suggestion that an MP would necessarily be left without access to official technology if one device developed a fault.

Mothapo pointed out that MPs receive more than one parliament-issued device, including a tablet and cellphone, as part of their tools of trade.

“Where a member experiences a technical problem with an allocated device, established ICT support channels are available for the incident to be logged, diagnosed and resolved.

“Alternative parliament-issued devices also provide continuity of access while a particular device is being attended to.”

Adams back at Madlanga commission next week

Adams is expected to return to the Madlanga commission on 19 August, when he will face questions about complaints he lodged against Crime Intelligence officials.

Those complaints subsequently resulted in multiple investigations by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac).

The investigations have been in the spotlight as part of the commission’s recent proceedings, leading to the resignation of former Idac head Andrea Johnson.