A guide to get yourself back into the job market post-pandemic

Many people are thinking about getting back into the job market, but how to do it? How do you ensure that you are still ready for the workplace and its demands? It is quite intimidating to think about going back, but there are things you can do to prepare yourself.

According to Skills Portal people leave the job market for various reasons, such as an injury, illness, pregnancy and childcare. During this time people may become disconnected from the business world and returning to the workplace can be a scary step.

If you contemplate going back to work after a year or two, this is what you can do to be ready:

Update your skills: the workplace is constantly changing and you have to ensure you have the skills to match the new demands. Therefore, it is a good idea to go to work on your skills before you enter the workforce. Read up, attend seminars and do short courses that will help you prepare.

Define your brand: it is tempting to apply for every job opportunity, but the experts say it is better to focus on a particular type of position or occupation. Look for employment opportunities that suit your abilities and skills. Ask yourself how your skills can create value for an employer.

Create a functional CV: emphasise your skills and experience as opposed to a chronological CV that focuses on the order and period of employment. Do research about the job description and highlight skills that match the requirements of the advertised position to make your CV stand out.

How to market yourself after the pandemic

Start with a positive attitude even if you lost your job during the pandemic. You can now find better opportunities. Assess your goals and skills and decide if you want to take your career to the next level or even move to another industry entirely?

Look at the last job you had. What did you like about it and what did you hate? Do not let additional requirements such as further study scare you from trying for the job you really want.

Now you can examine the job market. Who would you like to work for? What are the requirements? Once you have chosen your ideal employer, see if you know anyone who works there to get a foot in the door.

Get an informal interview if you can and see where it leads you. And do not be afraid of applying for a position if you do not meet all of the qualifications as you can always study part-time or learn on the job.

Use a platform such as LinkedIn

Ensure your LinkedIn profile is current and reflects all your attributes and skills, as well as achievements, work history and your dream job. Also link your profile to your CV. Many employers use LinkedIn in any way and you will make it easier for them to find you.

