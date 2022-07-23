Ina Opperman
Your rights when shopping for sales and promotions

It is important to know your rights if an item on sale is suddenly ‘out of stock’.

Knowing your rights when you shop for sales and promotions is important in the current financial times of ever-increasing prices for fuel and food. Finding cheaper prices can keep some households afloat and a special that is not available or sold out can really mess up your day. Fortunately, there is hope if you want to complain when you shop for sales. Store management cannot simply mumble something about ‘a mistake’ and then they are off the hook. The Consumer Protection Act (CPA) is very clear about the fact that specials must be handled in a particular way, while the...