Another country warns citizens to be careful in SA

Anti-illegal immigrant protests across several provinces in South Africa have escalated to the point of requiring police intervention.

As foreign nationals continue to leave South Africa in large numbers, Namibia has urged its citizens to “remain vigilant and seek consular assistance if needed” amid unrest.

In recent weeks, anti-illegal immigrant protests across several provinces in South Africa have escalated to the point of requiring police intervention, after demonstrators began openly threatening the safety of foreign nationals and their property.

One of the organisations at the forefront, March and March, has set a hard deadline of 30 June for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country.

Namibia

Meanwhile, Namibia has urged its citizens to be vigilant.

Ministry of International Relations and Trade Executive Director Ndiitah Nghipondoka‑Robiati confirmed that “the ministry has not received reports of Namibian nationals being affected by the unrest in South Africa”.

She emphasised, however, that officials are “closely monitoring the situation” and urged citizens needing assistance to contact “the High Commission of the Republic of Namibia in Pretoria or the Consulate‑General in Cape Town”.

“Namibian citizens residing in, studying in, or travelling to South Africa are advised to remain vigilant, avoid areas where tensions may occur, and prioritise their personal safety at all times,” she said, according to a report by The Namibian.

Several other countries, including Kenya, Lesotho and Zimbabwe, have also urged their citizens in South Africa to exercise caution.

Mozambique

Meanwhile, the Border Management Authority (BMA) has confirmed the departure of 933 Mozambican nationals through the Lebombo Port of Entry, marking one of the largest coordinated repatriation operations in recent months.

Of the total processed, 349 individuals originated from the Lindela Holding Facility and were deported by the Department of Home Affairs, while 584 travelled from Mossel Bay under arrangements facilitated by the Mozambican High Commission.

BMA deputy assistant commissioner Mmemme Mogotsi said the operation was coordinated through an integrated approach that combined immigration, health, law enforcement, and border guard functions, in partnership with Home Affairs, Social Development, the SA Police Service, and Mozambican authorities.

Malawi

On Monday, Malawi announced the start of a voluntary repatriation programme for its nationals in South Africa following reports of violent attacks on African migrants in parts of the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday that the initiative will apply only to citizens who have formally requested assistance, with logistical details to be released once arrangements are finalised.

The repatriation follows the first group of Ghanaian nationals leaving South Africa last week.

Ghana

The government of Ghana also issued a travel advisory urging citizens to avoid non-essential travel to South Africa due to a rise in what it called “xenophobic attacks against African Nationals”.

In an official travel advisory, Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged citizens to reconsider travel plans to South Africa following what it described as a sharp increase in incidents targeting foreign African nationals in several cities.

United States

The United States Embassy and Consulates in South Africa also issued a warning to its citizens about visiting Menlyn Park Shopping Centre following the explosion at the Woolworths store.

In an alert notice issued on Thursday night, 28 May 2026, the embassy urged visitors to remain cautious while authorities continue their investigation.

“At approximately 1am on 28 May, an explosion occurred at Woolworths at Menlyn Mall. United States (US) citizens should avoid the area until further notice.

“The South African Police Service (Saps) found a small device during their sweep. Damage was minimal, and no injuries were reported. Saps is still investigating the situation, and it is unclear whether this was an isolated incident,” the US Embassy said.

Officials urged the public to exercise caution, remain alert, avoid large crowds, report suspicious activity, and follow local authorities’ instructions while monitoring media updates.

Law and order

On Wednesday, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) affirmed its commitment to enforcing the law and protecting public order, urging the public to refrain from vigilantism and attacks.

Natjoints chairperson Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili said operations will continue to target criminal networks and ensure community safety.

“No individual, organisation or movement has the authority to take law into its own hands, conduct unlawful operations, intimidate communities, target individuals based on their nationality or seek to enforce immigration laws outside the framework of the law,” Mosikili said during the briefing in George, Western Cape.

The province was hit by violent unrest in KwaNonqaba, Mossel Bay, on Friday. Groups allegedly torched about 55 shacks in Asla Park informal settlement.

Mozambicans

During the chaos, the bodies of two Mozambican men were found with injuries. Nhlamulo Sambo, an 18-year-old South African, was fatally stabbed on Sunday.

The police arrested a 23-year-old on Tuesday evening in connection with Sambo’s death. Mosikili clarified that Sambo’s death was not linked to recent unrest and urged the public to avoid speculation.

According to Natjoints, over the last week, 166 suspects were arrested in the Free State for public violence. Five people were also arrested in the Western Cape for violence and intimidation.