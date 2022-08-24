Absa expands its digital payments universe with Google Wallet

Devina Haripersad

Android users were today offered greater banking convenience at their fingertips after Absa announced that it now expanded its digital payments offering with Google Wallet amid rapidly growing customer demand for convenient, innovative and secure digital payment options.

The bank is to be one of the first in South Africa to offer a Google Wallet service.

Absa confirmed that the safer, secure contactless payment method comes at no extra cost to acquire.

Head of Card Issuing at Absa Everyday Banking, Tshipi Alexander, said that following record increases in contactless card volumes last year, with debit and credit card usage surging by 231% and transaction volumes rising by 180%, customer demand for reliable contactless wallet payment and e-commerce options are higher than ever before.

“In a tangible display of our commitment to provide customers with even more world-class payment options, we are delighted to announce that Absa is one of the first South African banks to offer Google Wallet,” he said.

Faster, easier payment convenience

Google SA Country Director, Alistair Mokoena, explained that the Google Wallet offering will provide Absa clients with a fast, easy and safe way to pay with any Android phone or Wear OS device.

“You can tap and ride the train, tap to pay in stores, have easy access to your boarding pass, store your loyalty cards and more. Keep everything protected in one place, no matter where you go,” he said.

Customers can download Google Wallet from the Google Play store to their Android device. Once downloaded, customers can set up their Absa debit or credit cards in the Google Wallet App for easy contactless payments by selecting ‘Add to Card’, then manually entering the card details and verifying the information.

At the merchant checkout, customers unlock their device, hold it near the Point-of-Sale device and lookout for the check mark to confirm payment success. Users can tap and pay everywhere Google Wallet is accepted, at no additional charge.

The difference between Google Pay and Google Wallet

Google Wallet allows consumers to hold a wallet balance, send and receive money from friends, and use a plastic card in stores and online. Google Pay allows users to tap and pay in stores and use/redeem loyalty cards, gift cards, and offers in store

The Google Pay app works alongside Google Wallet. Customers can use Google Wallet to store their everyday essentials such as cards, tickets, passes, keys and IDs and the Google Pay app to manage their money and finances. Android and Google Wallet are trademarks of Google LLC.

Reliable Android security

With Google Wallet, security is also a high priority and through tokenised payments, customer card details are never exposed when paying.

Beyond convenience, Google Wallet offers more safety than a physical wallet – it is protected with advanced security features from Android phones, like 2-Step Verification, Find My Phone, and more. Security and privacy are built into every part of Google Wallet to keep all your essentials protected.

“When you tap to pay with your Android phone, Google Pay doesn’t share your actual card numbers with the merchant, so your payment information stays safe. Plus, with easy-to-use privacy settings, you’re in control of who sees and uses your data,” the bank explained.