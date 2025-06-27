SA startup joins Google for Startups Accelerator Africa Class 9 as AI innovators get boost

The selection from nearly 1 500 applications highlights the immense talent across the continent.

Google has announced the selection of the 15 groundbreaking African tech startups, including one from South Africa, for the Google for Startups Accelerator: Africa Class 9.

These innovative startups include South Africa’s Rapid Human AI, an end-to-end AI design-thinking platform that turns ideas into code in days, cutting development time by 80%.

Other startups hail from Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda and Senegal, all leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to address significant challenges across diverse sectors such as fintech, agritech and healthtech.

African startups

In an era where African startups are at the forefront of solving critical challenges but often face hurdles and massive challenges to scale, particularly in securing funding, the programme plays a crucial role.

Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of Startup Ecosystem, Africa at Google, said African startups are at the forefront of solving critical challenges across the continent, and their work with AI is “truly transformative”.

“This programme reflects our belief that AI can be transformative when shaped by those who understand the context deeply. We are incredibly excited to support these founders who are building for impact and helping to shape an inclusive AI ecosystem across Africa.”

Support

Over the next three months, the selected startups will participate in a hybrid accelerator programme from 23 June to 22 August 2025.

Participants will receive dedicated technical mentorship from experienced Google engineers and industry experts, up to $350,000 in Google Cloud credits, and strategic support in AI implementation, product leadership, and business growth.

They will also gain access to a global network of investors, partners, and collaborators, amplifying their reach and impact.

Google for startups

Since its inception in 2018, the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa has supported 153 startups that have collectively raised more than $300 million in funding and created more than 3 500 jobs, underscoring the programme’s tangible impact.

By bringing together Google’s extensive resources, including AI technologies and a global network of experts, the programme aims to equip these startups not only to thrive but also to lead in addressing both local and global challenges in this AI era.

