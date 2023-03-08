LISTEN: These are the money mistakes none of us can afford to make

Ina Opperman

We all make money mistakes and in good times we can still make up for them, but in the current difficult economic times, our money mistakes can have serious consequences.

Instead of telling consumers what to do with their money, in this podcast, Ina Opperman and Claire Klassen from Momentum Wealth give some tips on what you shouldn’t do with your money.

These mistakes include putting off financial planning, not saving for emergencies, postponing retirement saving until later in your life and taking a long time to pay off your high-interest debt.

Other mistakes people make with money are buying a new car without considering used options, not buying enough insurance coverage, not monitoring your credit scores and credit reports, not having an investment strategy, or not sticking to one and not having a will.

