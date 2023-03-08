LISTEN: Middendorp flies the Birds’ nest

Jonty Mark

Ernst Middendorp left Swallows FC for the German third division and SV Meppen this week, the well-travelled coach returning to his homeland just under three months after joining the Birds.

Middendorp signed a three-year contract with Swallows, but hasn’t been able to drag them away from relegation trouble and hinted at his exit after Friday’s humiliating 4-1 loss to Orlando Pirates.



In this week’s Ballz to the Wall Podcast, Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark and senior football writer Sibongiseni Gumbi unpack Middendorp’s exit, and wonder whether the Beautiful Birds already have a successor line up.



We also look at Chiefs’ 1-0 win over Richards Bay, a second victory on the trot for Arthur Zwane’s men, but not exactly a game to inspire Amakhosi fans for the future – excepting, perhaps, wunderkind Mduduzi Shabalala.



There’s also a look at Mamelodi Sundowns, who finally didn’t win a domestic match this weekend, and a look ahead to this week’s games in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup.

