LISTEN: ‘Talking Point’ discusses Soweto derby, all the cricket action

What a week it has been for South African sport.

For once rugby didn’t grab all the headlines, like it so often does.

On this occasion it was South Africa’s fabulous women’s cricket team that got all the love, even if they didn’t go all the way in the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Sune Luus and her charges came unstuck in the final at Newlands last Sunday, but they still thrilled us with their awesomeness and showed they have a bright future.

And then the men’s team, led for the first time in Test cricket by Temba Bavuma, comfortably knocked over the West Indies in the first of two Tests in Centurion to go 1-0 up in the series.

Of course, there have been all sorts of talking points about the women’s Proteas team and the men, who play so little Test cricket nowadays. How very sad.

Talking Point

Anyhow, these are some of the points of discussion on this week’s edition of Talking Point, hosted by Trevor Cramer.

He is joined in studio by Head of Sport at The Citizen, Jacques van der Westhuyzen, and ace football writer Tshepo Ntsoelengoe, who discusses last weekend’s big Soweto Derby between Chiefs and Pirates.

Find out what Ntsoelengoe has to say about another boring, waste-of-time derby, or does anyone feel differently?

Also on the podcast, Van der Westhuyzen, who knows quite a bit about a lot of sports, discusses the United Rugby Championship action this weekend. We’ve got the big Gauteng derby between the Bulls and Lions to look forward to, as well as the coastal clash between the Stormers and Sharks.

Have a great weekend sports fans.