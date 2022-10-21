Get up to R10* back in fuel rewards with Standard Bank UCount Rewards

Sponsored

From January to July this year, the price of unleaded 95 in Gauteng went from R19.61 per litre to R26.74 per litre – that’s a 36.4% increase in just six months.

Motorists were afforded some relief at the pump recently following a recent fuel price decrease, and further cuts are expected in the months to come, but these reductions could be impacted by rising oil prices and a weaker rand.

In recognition of the challenges consumers are facing, Standard Bank, through its renowned UCount Rewards programme, and in partnership with Makro, is giving members the opportunity to earn more Rewards Points when filling up at participating Caltex forecourts around the country.

Standard Bank UCount Rewards members can earn up to R10* back in Reward Points per litre of fuel and oil when using their qualifying Standard Bank Credit, Cheque, or Debit Cards at participating Caltex forecourts around the country. In order to qualify for this deal, UCount Rewards members must have a Makro mCard, and spend R500 per month at Makro*.

“The reality is that despite drops in the fuel price, consumers are still having to pay much more to fill up their tanks than they were at the beginning of last year,” comments Fayelizabeth Foster, Head of Loyalty & Rewards at Standard Bank.

“The high cost of fuel has had a knock-on effect in other areas of the economy, contributing to significant price increases in groceries and essentials. As a result, South Africans are seriously feeling the pressure financially and are on the hunt for value and ways to save money.”

“At Standard Bank, we’re always striving to come up with new ways to add value to our customers’ lives,” says Fayelizabeth Foster, Head of Loyalty Programmes at Standard Bank.

“We understand that the current economic situation puts additional pressure on consumers and impacts their general welfare, and we want to help ease the burden wherever we can. The new double-up deal from our UCount Rewards Programme is a way to earn more Rewards Points and ease the pinch that motorists are experiencing at the pump.”

Take back your spending power

It’s time to take back your purchasing power. To join the Standard Bank UCount Rewards Programme, by visiting ucount.standardbank.co.za/personal, or you can call 0860 82 68 68 or even join via the Standard Bank Banking App. You can also pop into a branch and get your UCount Rewards Card immediately.

“Whether that means cutting back on spending or searching for the best deals possible. The new UCount Rewards alliance with Caltex and Makro aims to help people get the best value for money when they spend on a non-negotiable item such as fuel. In today’s tough economic climate, every little bit helps,” adds Foster.

* Every UCount Rewards member is eligible to double their Rewards Points on fuel, irrespective of Tier Level. Ts & Cs and qualifying behaviours apply.