Watch out: Gen Z will reshape workplace more than any other generation

By Ina Opperman

Gen Z is about to reshape the workplace more than any other generation as it works in and values the office more and is about to reshape the workplace. Gen Z is the group of people born between 1995 and 2012.

Linda Trim, director at Giant Leap, a workplace design consultancy, says Gen Z will represent almost a third of the global workforce by 2025 and will play a big role in shifting attitudes and perceptions.

“It may defy conventional perceptions but according to a new global research report by Steelcase, a global office furniture company, 54% of Gen Z workers believe the value of the workplace actually increased during the pandemic, compared to 42% of Millennials, 30% of Gen X and 23% of Boomers.“

ALSO READ: How your Adaptability Quotient can boost your career

Trim says Gen Z is challenging traditional structures and values in the workplace.

“But despite being so tech-savvy, Gen Z now places more importance on the office than previous generations. They see making connections, learning and career development in the office as a key to success. Interactions with colleagues was the number one reason they gave for wanting to come into the office, outweighing the comforts of working remotely.”

What workers miss out on while working remotely

Younger workers undoubtedly felt isolated and missed out on the skills transfer from being in an office while everyone was working from home, making it difficult for them to absorb the work culture and get behind a company’s purpose of working via video call, Trim says.

The report also showed that 73% of Gen Z believes space is highly or extremely important to the effectiveness of the company they work for. When it comes to the office, this generation ranked the top three things they want are assigned workspaces, larger individual workspaces and more privacy in individual workspaces.

“Individual spaces in the office will make the biggest impact for Gen Z. If you want to motivate these workers to come to the office even more, having an assigned desk ranks highest according to the research. Dedicated spaces could create the feeling they belong and more pragmatically satisfy a need for a place where they can focus best.”

The research also showed that employer values that align with their own and companies’ sustainability initiatives are important to Gen Z and therefore will be critical for talent acquisition and retention in the future.