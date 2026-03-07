‘False and ‘unfounded’, Motsepe denies ANC presidential ambitions

A "PM27" website was launched, urging South Africans to support the mining mogul and CAF football president to replace President Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC leader.

Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe has, for the first time, publicly denied that he is campaigning for the leadership of the ANC, describing the rumours “false and unfounded.”

The ANC has been in the spotlight after intense lobbying by some in the party in favour of Motsepe running for the party Presidency at the 2027 elective conference.

‘PM27’

Recently, a “PM27” website was launched, urging South Africans to support the mining mogul and President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to replace President Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC leader.

Ramaphosa is serving his last term as ANC president, and the new candidate will take over from 2027.

ANC NEC

The ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) said it is concerned that the PM27 campaign is breaking the ANC’s protocol on internal elections.

Some ANC members have been seen wearing PM27 t-shirts and regalia, but it is still unclear whether the PM on these materials stands for Motsepe or Paul Mashatile.

Denial

However, addressing shareholders of his company, African Rainbow Minerals (ARM), earlier on Friday, Motsepe shut down rumours that he has ambitions for political office.

Motsepe said he does not need to enter politics to make a contribution to South Africa, noting that his family foundation will continue supporting various political parties, including the ANC.

“The best place for us to make this contribution is outside politics. I said this 20 years ago, and I said it five years ago. The minute you run for votes, you lose sight of the broader objective, the broader benefit for all South Africans.

“So, let me go back to my shareholders, I have a duty to answer these questions to you… I ignore these things, it’s false, unfounded. The last year, I would never go and fund people to buy skippers. PM27 could also mean Post Meridian, I don’t know,” Motsepe said to the laughter of the attendees.

‘Mischievous’

With the local government elections expected to take place this year, in January 2026, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula urged party supporters to focus on the upcoming polls, saying an early “Patrice Motsepe campaign is mischievous.”

Mbalula said he does “not have to engage” Motsepe on his ambitions.

“I will deal with the matter as per the mandate given to me with those who are perpetuating that, because I don’t know where that comes from. If he is a member of the ANC, he will know that there is an order in the organisation right now that matters of that nature will come.

“Nothing would stand in the fact that if people want him to become president of the ANC for whatever reasons, and he is a member of the ANC, because anyone can stand to become anything, that moment will come,” Mbalula said.

Mbalula said there is “lifetime to debate” over the potential candidates for the ANC presidency after the local government elections.

Mashatile

Earlier reports claimed former President Thabo Mbeki could be roped in to take over to restore the ANC to acceptance as a last-ditch attempt to stem the party’s decline, and restore its public image ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

The Citizen previously reported that some initially wanted party national chair Gwede Mantashe for the number one spot, but he declined because he is over 70 years old.

