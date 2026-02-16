When ‘I’ll figure it out’ is a career red flag

It's not burnout: Seven subtle signs you're stuck in the wrong career path - and don't even realise it

Most of us assume that being in the wrong career means waking up every morning dreading work. But career misalignment is rarely that dramatic. More often, it hides in the small, everyday phrases people repeat without thinking – subtle admissions that say far more than a polished LinkedIn bio ever could.

One of the biggest red flags? A seemingly harmless sentence many professionals lean on: “I’ll figure it out”.

According to Sharon Armstrong, CEO of recruitment agency Armstrong Appointments, that phrase can be surprisingly revealing.

“Almost everyone says this at some point. On the surface, it sounds resourceful, even confident. But when it’s repeated constantly, it often signals someone feels like they’re improvising through a role that doesn’t fit, rather than thriving in it.”

She explains that this quiet, throwaway line can reveal more about true job satisfaction than any glowing performance review or long-awaited promotion.

Quiet signs you’re in the wrong career

1. You feel Sunday-night dread – on repeat

Dreading Mondays occasionally is normal, but feeling it week after week is not.

“When the start of the week triggers anxiety consistently, it’s usually the role itself – not just the workload – that’s misaligned.”

2. You’re good at your job, but emotionally disconnected from it

Competence can mask misalignment. Many stay in the wrong career simply because they’re capable.

“People confuse success with fulfilment. Even promotions or praise can feel hollow if the work doesn’t align with your values or interests.”

3. You live for time off and resent work taking up space

Looking forward to weekends or holidays is normal. Feeling like your real life only begins after work is not.

“If work feels like something you endure to reach your life, that’s a sign it may not be the right fit.”

4. You over-prepare for things that shouldn’t require it

Over-preparation often masquerades as professionalism, but Sharon says it can be a signal of misalignment.

“When someone constantly rehearses emails, presentations or meetings, it’s often defensive. They’re bracing themselves rather than engaging confidently.”

5. You feel relieved when meetings or projects are cancelled

Relief is a powerful diagnostic emotion.

“If your first reaction to a cancelled meeting or delayed project is relief rather than disappointment, your nervous system is telling you the work costs more than it gives back.”

6. You’ve stopped asking questions, not because you know everything, but because you don’t care

Curiosity is an early indicator of engagement. Losing it signals disengagement.

“When people stop asking questions, it’s often misread as confidence. But more often, it’s a sign they’ve emotionally checked out.”

7. You feel like you’re performing a version of yourself at work

Many professionals describe a “work self”, but when maintaining it becomes exhausting, it’s a clear mismatch.

“Sustainable careers don’t require editing your personality to survive.”

8. Feedback feels personal, even when delivered kindly

In the wrong career, feedback can feel threatening rather than constructive.

“That’s not sensitivity, it’s a sign the work no longer feels meaningful or safe.”

9. Your escape fantasies are quiet, not bold

Instead of imagining ambitious career changes, some dream about simply disappearing from work.

“People fantasise about handing in notice or being unreachable. When escape is the main fantasy, it often overlaps with burnout and misalignment.”

What this really means

Armstrong stresses that recognising these signs doesn’t mean quitting immediately.

“Outgrowing a career isn’t failure. Careers aren’t static. Listening to the quiet signals, even something as small as saying ‘I’ll figure it out’ repeatedly, gives you more choice, not less.”

For many, the issue isn’t that they’re failing, it’s that they’ve changed, and their work hasn’t changed with them.

“The phrases you repeat unconsciously often reveal more than any performance review. Pay attention, they might be the clearest signal you’ve been ignoring.”

