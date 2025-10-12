How to understand the death benefits on your retirement products

Staying on top of your finances also means that you must keep the information about who gets your assets when you die up to date.

Do you know how the death benefits on your retirement products work? Have you ever wondered what happens to your retirement savings when you pass away?

These funds do not simply disappear as they then provide vital financial support to your loved ones. How they are distributed depends on the type of retirement product you have. Pension and provident funds, retirement annuities, preservation funds and living annuities all work differently when it comes to death benefits, Rita Cool, head of retail best practice at Alexforbes, says.

Living annuities are quick and predictable

A living annuity pays you an income from your retirement savings after you retire. You decide how much to draw each year (between 2.5% and 17.5% of your investment value). It is an insurance product, regulated by the Long-Term Insurance Act and the Income Tax Act.

When you pass away, Cool says, the beneficiaries named in your annuity contract receive the remaining investment.

This is what you should remember:

You can update your beneficiaries at any time. If you do not, for example after a divorce, the listed beneficiary will still receive the benefit. The insurer cannot change your choice.

If you do not name any beneficiaries, the benefit is paid into your estate, after tax.

Living annuities are not governed by Section 37C of the Pension Funds Act, which means trustees are not involved. Cool says this makes the process quicker and more predictable, as beneficiaries do not need to wait for your estate to be finalised.

Retirement funds: the role of trustees

Retirement funds, such as employer pension and provident funds, preservation funds and retirement annuities, work differently. Cool says these savings are governed by Section 37C of the Pension Funds Act that requires trustees to decide how your money is shared after you pass away.

The purpose of this process is to protect your dependants, but it also means your wishes are not automatically binding. For example, if you listed an ex-spouse on your nomination form but no longer support them, the trustees may decide not to allocate benefits to them.

Cool says this is how it works:

You should complete a beneficiary nomination form, which guides the trustees but is not binding.

You can list dependants and nominate others who are not financially dependent on you.

Retirement funds do not form part of your estate and cannot be distributed in your will. However, your nomination form is not a substitute for a will. You still need a valid will to distribute your other assets. Without one, the Intestate Succession Act will apply, which may not reflect your wishes.

Some funds offer an ‘Infund’ Living Annuity. Because these funds remain within the retirement fund, the trustees still use Section 37C to decide on distribution.

This is what trustees consider

Cool says trustees must identify and assess all potential beneficiaries before finalising any payments. They look at factors such as:

Financial dependency, relationships and ages of beneficiaries.

People you support financially, even if you do not see them as dependants.

Second families, even if not legally recognised or previously known.

Adult children, who count as dependants but may not necessarily receive a share.

“Trustees aim for fair distribution, which may not match your nomination form exactly. For instance, even if you nominate your spouse as the sole beneficiary, trustees may allocate a portion to your minor children. In such cases, children’s benefits are usually paid (after tax) into a beneficiary fund or trust. This ensures money is available for day-to-day expenses and protected t until they reach adulthood.”

Cool warns this process can take time, sometimes up to a year, as trustees must investigate and confirm all dependants before making a final decision. No payments are made until the process is complete.

Beneficiaries have these options

Whether benefits come from a living annuity or a retirement fund, beneficiaries can choose how to receive their share:

As a cash payment (after tax)

By transferring it into their own living annuity (with no tax deducted upfront), or

Through a combination of both.

This flexibility allows beneficiaries to structure their inheritance in line with their financial needs, Cool says. “Any cash taken is taxed in the deceased’s name, based on the retirement lump-sum tax tables (not income tax rates). Tax is applied proportionally to each beneficiary’s share.”

Understanding the rules that apply to different products helps families prepare, manage expectations and make informed decisions, she says.

To protect your loved ones: