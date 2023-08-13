Keep this in mind when you buy your first car

By Ina Opperman

You will always remember the day you bought your fist car, including the mistakes you made.

There are few things that can compare with the thrill of buying a car of your own for the first time. It means freedom, independence and the chance to get a set of wheels that is an expression of your personality.

However, given that it is such a big financial decision, you will want to make sure that you find the perfect car for your needs and that you pay the right price for it, Ernest North, co-founder at the fully digital insurance platform, Naked, says.

He offers these tips about how you can pick the right car and make sure you get a good deal: start with why and how much, do your homework, test drive it and insure it.

Start with why and how much

North says before you go any further, think about why you need a car, what you want from it and how much you can afford to spend. Do you need a small, fun car mostly for the weekends or do you need something more comfortable because you have a long commute to work? Or do you need space for a lot of friends and family?

Ask yourself these questions:

Is the snazzy car that will impress your friends worth the financial stress? (Snazzy cars are not cheap.)

Can you share a car with your partner?

What will you do with your car? (Buying a 4×4 just for the occasional trip into the bush may not be worth it.)

How much money can you spend? Remember to consider all costs associated with owning a car. This includes fuel, insurance and maintenance, in addition to the upfront cost (if paying cash) or monthly repayment.

Get online and do your homework

Once you decided what category of car you want to buy and have a budget, you can start your research into makes and models. You do not need to spend lots of time visiting different dealerships, you can simply browse through car brand websites and second-hand marketplaces like WeBuyCars or AutoTrader to find out what is available, as well as what you could expect to pay.

You can easily compare car specs online and read online reviews from customers and car journalists that can help you get a picture of the pros and cons of various makes and models. You can also compare prices yourself to make sure that you will pay a fair price for the vehicle that caught your eye.

Check it out in real life

After lots of internet research, you might boil your list down to a specific make and model. When you see a good deal for the car of your choice, it is a good idea to head down to the dealer to see it in real life, North says.

Most dealerships will allow you to book a test drive online and many will even bring the car to you. Take the opportunity to see if you find the seats comfortable if there is enough boot space and if you like how the car handles.

A pro tip is that you do not necessarily need to buy from where you test drive. If you like what you see, you can then buy the car online just like you would buy your new laptop. You can compare prices of cars online yourself and find the best deal possible. You can even order your car from a dealer in another part of the country and get it delivered to your home.

If you consider a used car, remember to ask questions around the service history, the dates of warranty and what the possible costs of extending the warranty is.

Get insured

If you are financing the car, you will have to buy comprehensive insurance for it before you can drive off in your new wheels. Dealerships often have partners that offer insurance, or you can get cover through the finance house that is financing your car.

This might, however, not be the best premium pricing for your needs, North says. You should also explore your own options for insurance. Shop around and get a few quotes to find the best policy for your needs and budget.

North warns that you must also remember to consider shortfall cover if you took out a car loan and did not pay a deposit. Shortfall cover will protect you if the amount you still owe is higher than the amount your car is insured for.