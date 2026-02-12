Love is blind, but don’t let it drive you to debt this Valentine’s Day

There are long-term implications of financial decisions made in love and some decisions can lead couples into serious debt trouble.

Roses are red, violets are blue. Debt is stressful and could follow you long after Valentine’s Day is through.

Valentine’s Day is a special day to celebrate love, but it does not necessarily mean breaking the bank or getting into debt. National Debt Advisors warn people to resist the urge to spend more than they can afford, as such grand gestures can later turn hearts and flowers into headaches.

However, First National Bank (FNB) anticipates its customers will spend more this Valentine’s Day than last year.

Limit your spending to avoid debt

The National Debt Counselling Association (NDCA) warns that people who spend above their means on Valentine’s Day often feel the pinch in the weeks that follow.

Financial stress in relationships often results from well-intentioned but poorly understood financial decisions intended to show your partner you love and value them.

The association said there are long-term implications of financial decisions made in love and some decisions can lead couples into serious debt trouble.

ALSO READ: Almost 60% of survey respondents say they are worse off after December

Debt responsibility

They highlighted that the responsibility for repaying borrowed money lies with the person who took out the credit, even if this was done on behalf of your partner the person who signed the agreement remains responsible.

“Credit follows the contract, not the relationship and emotional agreements between parties have no legal standing,” it said.

“If you take out credit on behalf of someone you love and they miss repayments, it will negatively affect your credit record. This may limit your access to further credit, or result in you having to pay higher interest rates because you are deemed to be higher risk.”

More money to be spent

FNB head of retail spend Akshay Bhayroo, said the bank expects their customers to spend more money this coming weekend for Valentine’s Day, particularly because the day of love falls on a Saturday, giving people a full weekend to celebrate.

“The extended timing is expected to drive increased spend across dining, travel, accommodation, gifting and other experience focused categories, with both in-store and online channels set to benefit,” he said.

The bank remains optimistic because of Valentine’s Day 2025 spending. Its data has shown the consistent willingness to prioritise spending during this special day.

ALSO READ: Most expensive gift bought cost R5.5 million – Valentine’s Day spending increases

Credit card spending reaches R1.76 billion

Bhayroo said during the 2025 Valentine’s Day week, overall credit card spending reached R1.76 billion, with online spend increasing by 6% year-on-year. On Valentine’s Day itself, overall credit card purchases increased by 11.4% compared to the year before.

“Last year we saw 7.6% more customers transacting on Valentine’s Day,” he said. In-store spend reached R209 million, reflecting a 16% year-on-year increase, while online spend totaled R84 million, up 1.5% year on year.

“Stronger growth was recorded in the week leading up to Valentine’s Day, indicating a rise in last-minute shopping behaviour.”

Men spend more than women

FNB’s data showed that men accounted for 57% of spending customers, while women accounted for 43%. Customers aged 30 to 49 were the most active spenders during this period.

Most spending was done in major urban cities, especially Sandton, Pretoria and Cape Town. Bhayroo said this highlights the continued demand for premium and experiential offerings.

“On-the-day category performance was particularly strong, with accommodation spend rising by 14% year-on-year, chocolates by 18.3% year-on-year, flowers by 28.4% year-on-year, gifts by 31.1% year-on-year and restaurant spend increasing by 25.8% year-on-year,” he said.

“Valentine’s Day is increasingly about how people choose to spend time together rather than just what they buy. When the day falls over a weekend, customers have more flexibility to plan trips, book experiences and spend across multiple categories.

“Based on last year’s patterns and the timing this year, we expect to see further momentum across key categories as consumers plan getaways, activities and special moments.”

NOW READ: Valentine’s Day: 7 ways people are celebrating love differently