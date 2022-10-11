Ina Opperman
11 Oct 2022
Personal Finance

More affluent consumers under more debt strain – consumer default index

Increasing interest rates and cost-of-living increases are putting pressure on people, especially more affluent consumers.

Image: iStock
More affluent consumers are still under more debt strain, according to the latest consumer default index, with a R19.28 billion in value defaulted for the first time between April and June. First-time consumer credit defaults increased in the second quarter, although it improved compared to the same period in 2021. The Experian South Africa’s Consumer Default Index (CDI) for the second quarter continued to show that affluent consumers are under more financial strain, relatively speaking, than their less affluent counterparts. The FAS Group 1, Luxury Living, showed a year-on-year deterioration, while year-on-year improvements were observed for Groups 2, 3 and...