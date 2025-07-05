‘Ubuyile ubaby’: Dr Musa Mthombeni happy as his wife returns from girls’ trip

The former TV presenter happily cuddled with his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, after her return.

While others were concerned with their outfit changes at the Durban July or scrambled to score free Bok tickets, Dr Musa Mthombeni welcomed his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, back home.

“Everything is good in the world again! The mercury is no longer in retrograde or what it is you guys say!

“Ubuyile ubaby [my baby is back], Abathakathi are down [witches are down],” wrote Mthombeni in a post.

Known for his unwavering public expression of his love for his life partner, Mthombeni was ridiculed earlier this week when he posted a photo of Laurie-Mthombeni, stating that he misses her as she was on a girl’s trip.

ALSO READ: Somizi arrives in a chopper, stealing the show with 8 outfit changes at the Hollywoodbets Durban July

‘Missing you’

In a the humorous post where he jokingly offered a reward of R100 000, the former kid’s presenter said KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissiner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi had issued an urgent public service announcement which stated:

“The following people are both MISSING and WANTED by the National Intervention Unit.

“The suspects are extremely gorgeous and dangerous at the same time. If spotted, Please contact Musawenkosiwesizwesethusamazulu Mthombeni, said Mthombeni.

Musa Mthombeni’s ‘missing’ alerts while Laurie-Mthombeni was away. Pictures: drmusamthombeni/Instagram

A few days before that, he shared a video of himself, wearing a gown and standing in front of a big screen TV with a gallery of photos of Laurie-Mthombeni in motion.

“Aren’t girls trips supposed to be 2/3 days? Yoh! It’s enough now! She must come back home! Her husband misses her! Please go tell her enough is enough!”

ALSO READ: ‘This one was particularly special for me’: Dr Musa Mthombeni celebrates another milestone

Career milestone

In late June, Mthombeni announced that he has been elected as a member of the young specialist forum in the Colleges of Medicine of South Africa (CMSA).

“This one was particularly special for me as a newly elected member of the young specialist forum in the CMSA.

“Onwards and upwards – and if you were looking for motivation to study, this is it,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I had the honour of watching some of my friends and colleagues get admitted into the Colleges of Medicine of South Africa.

“We now have a new bunch of specialists and sub-specialists ready to assist you all over the country,” he wrote.

NOW READ: F1 film star hints at Black Panther role as racing film takes driver’s seat in the box office