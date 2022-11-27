Don’t let it ‘rain’ on your festive season – check your insurance

Ina Opperman

Don’t let it ‘rain’ on your festive time by checking your insurance as we enter the time of summer storms.

We already saw the storms we are in for and the damage these storms can cause. Without adequate insurance you might just be rained out.

The festive season is inching closer, bringing with it the prospect of get-togethers, braais and entertaining loved ones.

“However, the approaching summer period is also typically a heavy rainy season for most parts of the country, characterised by storms that can quickly throw off even the best laid plans,” says Serapelo Mofokeng, head of client services at MiWay Insurance.

However, while there is unfortunately little we can do to tame Mother Nature’s often wet outbursts, which tend to take place when we least expect them, you can take the necessary precautions in advance and ensure that your property and possessions are adequately protected to minimise potential damage and reduce the risk of unwelcome expenses.

Mofokeng has these tips for consumers to survive the stormy season this summer:

Watch the sky

“Storm systems tend to be localised and can come and go in the blink of an eye, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. Therefore, it is best to stay informed and ensure you regularly consult your local weather forecasts to ensure you are not caught entertaining in the rain.”

If you see a storm approaching, try to avoid the outdoors, which can become dangerous during heavy downpours and make sure your car and any other valuables are stored out of harm’s way.

Some insurers also have handy weather alert services which enable you to keep tabs on your immediate surroundings and take appropriate action. These often come complete with convenient SMS services where you can register your claim immediately after a storm, bypassing call centre queues. Talk to your insurer to see whether this option is available to you.

ALSO READ: Buying your first home? Here are 4 important insurance tips to remember

Make your home storm proof

Your best defence against storms is comprehensive preparation, Mofokeng says. “Give your home a thorough once-over before disaster strikes. Make sure all your cracked or broken windows and frames are replaced and check for any leaks in your roof, ensuring that no tiles have shifted. It is also important to clear your drains and gutters of any residual debris, and to repair or replace any broken pipes.”

It is also a good idea now to trim any overhanging tree branches that could potentially be dislodged and wreak havoc in strong winds. While you are busy outside, also keep your outside area clear of light and delicate items such as decorations, plastic tables and chairs when ‘the party is over’.

If you have a thatched roof, a working lightning conductor is an absolute must. Make sure yours is SABS approved and that it has been treated within the last seven years. Additionally, you will need to ensure your roof is checked regularly to reduce potential fire risks.

Check you cover

“Remember that, while your valuables might be covered by your insurance policy, turnaround times can increase after particularly aggressive storms due to the volume of claims filed. Therefore, you must follow a pre-emptive approach to protect valuable items like vehicles and pool pumps.”

If you see a storm coming, ensure your car is parked under cover, preferably in a garage, to avoid costly hail damage. It is also a good idea to ensure that your pool pump is securely covered, as it could suffer the same fate. You must also ensure your expensive appliances are unplugged or equipped with surge protectors to avoid potentially costly lightning damage.

ALSO READ: The impact of load shedding on insurance

Ensure you have good insurance

“While you can do a lot to minimise damage to your property and valuables, nature’s rage can often still have the upper hand and when it does, the ensuing costs can be astronomical. Therefore, it is vital that you arm yourself with an insurance policy that covers you against storm-related eventuality – from smashed windows to flooding and hail damage,” Mofokeng says.

Also remember that insurers are typically inundated with claims in the wake of violent storms. Ensure that your insurer offers you the opportunity to avoid call centre queues and log your claim online or via a designated app.

“Come rain or shine, make this festive season one to remember for all the right reasons by ensuring you are prepared to take on any weather-related eventuality. By making adequate provision and eliminating potential risk factors, you will be able to enjoy life this festive season, your way,” Mofokeng says.