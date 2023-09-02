Health and wellbeing policies in the workplace need to shift

Mental health issues, which are often stigmatised and in some cases ignored, are becoming a major cause for concern in the workplace.

We need a shift to holistic health and wellbeing in the workplace in a world where the traditional way of work has evolved along with the challenges employees face every day. There is no doubt that there are benefits to hybrid or work-from-home models but we must also remember the disadvantages that these models pose.

Increased pressure, a sedentary lifestyle and decreased physical human interaction can lead to chronic stress, obesity and loneliness that can fuel mental health disorders.

According to World Health Organisation estimates, depression and anxiety cost the global economy $1 trillion in lost productivity each year, which is exacerbated by the rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer.

Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) regulations traditionally placed emphasis on physical safety, accident and injury reduction, as well as maintaining sustainable work environments. However, as mental health disorders and chronic illnesses increase, Dr Rodriguez-Fernandez, medical director at International SOS, urges organisations to re-evaluate their HSE policies and strategies.

In the 2022 Mental State of the World Report, South Africa had one of the lowest average Mental Health Quotient (MHQ) scores with 47.5 while Tanzania topped the list had an average MHQ score of 93.6.

Plans and policies needed for the workplace

It is therefore vital that South African businesses rethink their HSE policies and plans to include:

Redefining health to include physical and mental health, with equal weight given to both components.

Investing in health and wellness by implementing programmes that promote good eating, regular exercise, mental health assistance and preventive health screenings.

Work-life integration entails safeguarding employees’ personal time and limits, as well as realizing that overwork and burnout can be as harmful as any physical hazard.

Inclusive and non-judgmental spaces. Given the stigma connected with mental health, businesses must be safe areas where employees may speak honestly about their challenges without fear of judgment or prejudice.

Ongoing learning and adaptation. As new health concerns emerge, businesses must be flexible in adjusting their HSE policies. Learning from each difficulty is critical for refining techniques and increasing resilience.

Keeping this in mind, businesses can help to combat the rising frequency of mental health problems and chronic diseases, protecting employees’ well-being and creating the groundwork for a more productive, engaged and sustainable organisation.

“To remain competitive and desirable in an increasingly health-conscious society, businesses must adapt, innovate and commit to a truly comprehensive approach to HSE in the workplace,” Rodriguez-Fernandez says.