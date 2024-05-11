LISTEN: Chery takes no prisoners with product offensive [video]

New South Africa-bound Tiggo 9 plug-in hybrid SUV has a claimed range of 1 400km.

Since returning to South Africa in 2021 Chery has shown that it means business. And the Chinese carmaker’s product offensive is not over by a long shot.

In The Citizen Motoring‘s Pitstop podcast, Jaco van der Merwe, Mark Jones and Charl Bosch look at Chery’s local line-up. And explain where the new products heading for South Africa fit into their offensive.

Since its return to Mzansi Chery has also introduced two of its sub-brands, Omoda and Jaecoo. Between Chery and the two new brands, the carmaker reached a new height in local new sales in April. By selling more than 2 000 new SUVs, it was the sixth best-selling local carmaker.

Chery means business

The current model line-up of Chery’s core brand includes the Tiggo 4 Pro, the Tiggo 7 Pro and Pro Max and the Tiggo 8 Pro and Pro Max.

The next model expected to arrive is the Tiggo 9, which for now does not include the same Pro suffix as its siblings.

Jones last month attended the global reveal of the Chery Tiggo 9 in China. To back up their claims the plug-in hybrid version of this large SUV can cover 1 400km on a full tank of petrol and fully charged battery, Chery put one through a real life test. The Tiggo 9 took covered 1 214km during a trip from Bejing to Wuhu.

Hybrid powertrain

The Tiggo 9 PHEV is powered by a combination of an electric motor and 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine which is mated to eight-speed automatic transmission. The mill produces 175kW of power and 385Nm of torque.

Details of the battery were no disclosed, but Chery claims the 3DHT electric motor has 165kW on tap.

This week, Chery made a few tweaks to the Tiggo 4 Pro. A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox was introduced to the 1.5-litre turbocharged LiT and Elite models.

All Elite models also receive a 15-watt wireless smartphone charger as standard. Plus a touch-sensitive 8.6-inch climate control panel previously reserved for the top-spec Elite SE.