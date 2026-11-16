Here’s how to spot a fraudulent online lender

Prime Loans CEO raises awareness that loan fraud can begin long before an individual submits an application.

As South Africa marks International Fraud Awareness Week, Prime Loans is warning people to be especially careful of fraudsters posing as legitimate credit providers on social media and WhatsApp, where promises of quick loans and guaranteed approval can leave borrowers out of pocket.

International Fraud Awareness Week is an annual global campaign organised by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) to raise awareness of all kinds of fraud, encourage prevention and help individuals and organisations identify the warning signs.

The campaign, which is also recognised by the South African government, runs from 15 to 21 November this year.

Scammers pretending to be from Prime Loans on WhatsApp

Prime Loans CEO Nita Morgan says fraudsters are increasingly using the names and identities of legitimate financial service providers to gain people’s trust.

“Fraudsters have a variety of targets, from online shoppers to households hoping to settle fines, and people in need of quick cash – making fraud a pervasive issue across the country.”

The warning comes as the latest figures from the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC) show that reported digital banking fraud losses reached R2.4 billion in 2025, up from approximately R1.9 billion the previous year.

While these figures cover digital banking fraud more broadly, they highlight the financial risks facing South Africans who are increasingly targeted through online scams and impersonation.

People looking for short-term loans

Morgan says fraudsters usually target people who are looking to get a short-term loan quickly. Prime Loans is a private, short-term online lender and microloan provider.

“People looking for a short-term loan are often trying to deal with an unexpected expense and may already be under financial pressure.

“Fraudsters know this and use it to their advantage, approaching consumers through social media or WhatsApp with offers of quick approval and then demanding money or personal information,” says Morgan.

“What makes these scams particularly concerning is that fraudsters can make their offers look very convincing by using the branding, logos and registration details of legitimate lenders. Consumers may believe they are dealing with a reputable business when, in fact, they are communicating with a criminal.”

How fraud starts

She raises awareness that loan fraud can begin long before an individual submits an application.

“It typically starts with a fraudster watching social media for a comment or post asking for help covering an expense, then making contact through WhatsApp, SMS or a direct call while posing as a representative of a legitimate lender.

“They may use a real company’s name, logo, website, and registration details to make the offer appear genuine,” she adds.

“Once they have gained the consumer’s trust, they request personal information and supporting documents, such as ID copies, payslips and bank statements, under the pretence of processing a loan application.

“This information can then be used to fraudulently apply for credit in the consumer’s name, potentially leaving them with debt they never knowingly took on.”

Morgan made reference to the TransUnion research published in June 2026, which highlighted that South Africans suffered a median loss of R11 055 in 2025.

Tips when applying

Morgan adds that people need to be particularly careful when approached unexpectedly by someone claiming to represent a lender, even if the person appears to have legitimate company information.

Prime Loans recommends the following steps to avoid falling victim to loan fraud:

Verify independently. Do not use the number or link provided in an unsolicited message. Look up the lender yourself and check its registration on the National Credit Regulator’s (NCR) public register.

Treat urgency and guaranteed approval as warning signs. Pressure to decide immediately, or approval granted before any credit or affordability check, signals that a legally required step has been skipped.

Guard information as carefully as money. Never send funds or share sensitive personal or banking information with an unverified contact over WhatsApp or social media. Never disclose your banking PIN, password or one-time PIN.

Monitor accounts afterwards. Reviewing bank statements and credit reports periodically can surface an account, loan or enquiry that shouldn’t be there, allowing consumers to raise the alarm and dispute suspicious activity.

Lenders demanding advance payments

Morgan advises individuals to be wary of lenders demanding advance payments to secure approval or release funds. Requests for supposed clearance, insurance or administrative fees before a loan is granted are common warning signs of fraud.

“Legitimate, NCR-registered credit providers are required to conduct affordability assessments and comply with consumer protection requirements under the National Credit Act.

“Consumers should never feel pressured to bypass these processes or make payments to someone whose identity they have not independently verified.

“The most important thing is not to let the urgency of needing money override the need to check who you are dealing with. Taking a few minutes to verify a lender could prevent someone from losing money they can least afford to lose.”