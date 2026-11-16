Suliman Carrim denied bail in attempted car theft case

The case was postponed to 23 November.

North West businessman Suliman Carrim will remain behind bars after the Musina Magistrate’s Court denied him bail in a case involving the alleged attempted theft and smuggling of two vehicles.

The bail ruling was delivered on Monday, 16 November 2026.

The magistrate concluded Carrim had failed to present sufficient grounds to justify his release pending trial.

“The possible release of the accused is, in the interest of justice, not permissible. The accused is to remain in custody,” the court ruled.

The case was postponed to 23 November for further investigation and possible transfer to the regional court.

Suliman Carrim bail bid fails in attempted car theft case

Carrim faces several criminal charges, including two counts of attempted theft, two counts of uttering and money laundering.

He is also charged with two counts of employing foreign nationals who allegedly did not have the necessary immigration permits to work in South Africa.

According to the allegations, Carrim conspired with two of his employees, Malawian nationals Mike Phiri Mussa and Ibrahim Zakes, to unlawfully obtain two Absa-owned vehicles and transport them across the border using allegedly fraudulent paperwork.

The incident dates back to 22 July 2026, when members of the South African Police Service (Saps) intercepted two cars at the Beitbridge border post in Musina, Limpopo.

The vehicles, BAIC X55 valued at R434 600 each, were reportedly being transported to Zimbabwe, with Malawi allegedly identified as their final destination.

Further investigations reportedly revealed that the required permits and authorisation for moving the vehicles across international borders had not been obtained.

The police also allege that fraudulent banking documents were subsequently prepared and used in connection with the attempted cross-border removal of the vehicles.

Madlanga commission case

In a separate matter, Carrim has also been released on R100 000 bail following proceedings at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

The businessman is facing a charge under the Commissions Act after a criminal complaint was filed against him for allegedly failing to attend proceedings of the Madlanga Commission.

Carrim was taken into custody on 15 October 2026 at OR Tambo International Airport.

At the time of his arrest, he was reportedly preparing to travel to Saudi Arabia, with a connecting flight through the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The matter has since been postponed to 8 December 2026 to allow for the disclosure of the case docket.

Fraud and corruption probe

Carrim could face further charges linked to alleged fraud and corruption involving the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality in North West.

The police previously confirmed that the matter had been handled by its cold case unit since 2025, with the investigation at an advanced stage.