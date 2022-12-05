Ina Opperman
Business Journalist
4 minute read
5 Dec 2022
6:19 pm
Personal Finance

South Africans increasingly worried about personal finances

Ina Opperman

Covid is no longer the biggest worry for South Africans - the unstable global economy is making us lose sleep.

consumer finances worries
Image: iStock
South Africans are increasingly concerned about their personal finances and the direction of the economy, with their worries now eclipsing that of Covid. The cost-of-living crisis, precarious employment situations and personal family matters are keeping local consumers up at night. According to the Deloitte State of the South African Consumer, that forms part of the company’s Global State of the Consumer Tracker, a monthly survey of consumers in 24 countries that has been running since April 2020, 45% of local participants were more anxious than a week before, putting South Africa in the third place of the most anxious countries....