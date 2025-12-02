Pick n Pay succession plan sees leadership changes

Pick n Pay will welcome four new faces in February 2026.

Pick n Pay Group has announced 2026 will see new faces in its leadership positions. As part of the group’s succession plan, its chief financial officer (CFO) will resign in August 2026, making way for Tina Rookledge to fill the role.

The announcements made on Monday also include the appointment of a new board member, Thabo Leeuw. This appointment, along with the recent additions of Grant Pattison and Pooven Viranna, provides the board with three additional experienced directors, allowing for the eventual retirement of a few long-serving directors.

“Olivier joined Pick n Pay in 2011 and was appointed group CFO in 2019,” said Pick n Pay. “Over her 14-year tenure, she has made a significant and lasting contribution to the group’s financial stewardship.”

Olivier to support Summers

Pick n Pay added that Olivier will not be leaving the retailer. She will continue to support the group’s CEO, Sean Summers, and the executive leadership team in a strategic role.

This role includes overseeing priority projects that are essential to the successful delivery of the Group’s turnaround plan.

“Olivier has applied her broad finance and leadership expertise to strengthen the group’s financial management, reporting, governance and capital structure,” said the group.

“Olivier has played a central role in helping the group navigate some of the most challenging periods of its recent history, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the KZN riots of 2021 and the group’s 2025 two-step Recapitalisation Programme.”

Pick n Pay gets a new face

To allow for a smooth transition, Rookledge will join Pick n Pay from 1 February 2026.

“This appointment forms part of a planned and structured transition within the group’s finance leadership, and allows for a comprehensive and well-managed handover period, ensuring continuity and stability across all finance functions,” said the group.

“It is the intention of the board that Ms Rookledge will assume responsibilities within the finance function and the role of CFO only following the conclusion of the AGM in August 2026.”

Board additions

Leeuw will be joining the group from 1 February as an Independent non-executive director and he will also serve as a member of the Group Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee (‘GARCC’).

He has more than 30 years’ experience across finance, investment management, and corporate governance.

“He has previously held senior positions at Worldwide Africa Investment Holdings (Afric Oil), Oceana.

“Fishing, Old Mutual Employee Benefits, and Cazenove South Africa, where he progressed to director in Corporate Finance and played a significant role in major BEE transactions, including the development of Incwala Resources,” said the group.

“Leeuw has extensive board experience across JSE-listed companies, including the JSE Limited, Attacq, Hulamin (where he served as chairman), Rhodes Food Group (where he was lead independent director), and a number of other entities. He has a strong governance track record, having chaired and served on audit and risk committees across multiple organisations.”

