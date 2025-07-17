Ramaphosa’s words flatter, his actions offend

President’s refusal to heed US rejection of Jonas has left SA exposed as 30% trade tariffs come into force in August.

The controversy surrounding America’s refusal of Mcebisi Jonas’s application for a diplomatic visa is both surprising and troubling. Three months after his appointment, the public still does not know what he has done – if anything – in executing his mandate.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Jonas’s appointment as his special envoy on 14 April 2025, he made his responsibilities clear in a press release: “I hereby announce the appointment of Mr Mcebisi Jonas as my Special Envoy to the United States of America, serving as the official representative of the President and the government of the Republic of South Africa.”

“In this capacity, Mr Jonas is entrusted with the responsibility to advance South Africa’s diplomatic, trade and bilateral priorities. He will lead negotiations, foster strategic partnerships and engage with US government officials and private-sector leaders to promote our nation’s interests,” the president said.

The mandate could not be more explicit. The role entails direct, high-level engagement with the Trump administration, particularly as SA faces steep US trade tariffs that take effect from 1 August. Read more Police scandal: Justice must now be served

However, the Democratic Alliance revealed on Monday that Jonas’ application for a diplomatic visa was denied, his credentials were formally rejected and that the South African government was “explicitly” advised on multiple occasions that Jonas “was not acceptable to Washington” and was urged to appoint an alternative envoy.

The Presidency hit back yesterday in a strongly worded statement by spokesperson Vincent Magwenya. He came out swinging against the DA, labelling the revelation as an effort to “embarrass the President” and that the “DA has positioned itself as part of a right-wing nexus that seeks to use a foreign state to effect changes to democratically developed national policies in our own country”.

But he didn’t dispute the facts the DA put on the table. Instead, Magwenya suggested that Jonas didn’t need one to fulfil his responsibilities and downplayed his role.

“The facts around this matter include the reality that Special Envoys do not present diplomatic credentials to host countries in the way designated Heads of Mission or other diplomats are.”

Magwenya continued: “Mr Jonas has, however, played an important role in working with the DTIC [Department of Trade, Industry and Competition] to develop the trade proposals in which South Africa is currently engaging the United States in good faith and with the expectation of mutually beneficial terms.

“Similarly, he has been assisting Dirco [Department of International Relations and Cooperation] in Government’s efforts to reset diplomatic relations and all areas of cooperation between South Africa and the United States.”

“While these processes are underway and in view of President Ramaphosa’s telephonic contact with President Trump as well as his Working Visit to Washington in May 2025, President Ramaphosa has not had a need for Mr Jonas to visit the United States on urgent business.”

This is a notable shift. The original mandate stated that Jonas would lead negotiations. Now, he is merely assisting departments that lead. ALSO READ: Presidency clarifies Mcebisi Jonas’ absence from Ramaphosa’s meeting with Trump

These developments also followed Magwenya’s statement to Dawie Boonzaair, a reporter at Rapport/City Press over the weekend, that the President was “satisfied” with Jona’s work. However, he declined to comment on what Jonas has achieved.

This lack of clarity undermines the seriousness of the appointment, casting doubt on the Presidency’s efforts to resolve the diplomatic fallout between the country, which has resulted in the implementation of 30% tariffs.

Seen in the context that Jonas was appointed after Washington removed Ebrahim Rasool as ambassador (which was not replaced), it suggests his appointment was to lobby the Trump administration to repair the relationship.

However, Ramaphosa did not fire and replace Jonas, despite being aware that Jonas was persona non grata in Washington. He even visited the White House after being informed of this.

We have seen Ramaphosa’s “do-nothing” approach throughout his time in the Union Buildings.

If Jonas had even been somewhat successful, resulting in a reduced tariff of 30%, his appointment would have been considered a success.

I am not sure if this is a scandal, but it is indicative of the President’s unwillingness to take South Africa into his confidence and be transparent.

Numerous qualified individuals in the country can represent South Africa with authority and credibility in Washington and be taken seriously.

President Ramaphosa’s handling of the Jonas matter reflects a troubling pattern that he is not putting South Africa first and failing to take South Africans into his confidence. Unfortunately, the public has become accustomed to this evasiveness. However, the current fallout with the United States – our second-largest trading partner – marks a serious escalation with real economic consequences. This includes export industries, investor relations, and trade diplomacy.

What makes this even more concerning is the apparent hypocrisy. Just two years ago, South Africa aggressively pushed for the expulsion of US Ambassador Reuben Brigety after he alleged that arms had been loaded onto the Russian ship Lady R, endangering South Africa’s relationship with Washington.

At the time, the government accused Brigety of misconduct and demanded accountability. Brigety resigned a year later.

Yet now, the Presidency appears comfortable sending a representative to the US who the Trump administration sees as diplomatically unacceptable. This is not surprising as Jonas publicly stated in 2020 that Trump is a “racist, homophobic, narcissistic right-winger”. It may be true, but you don’t send someone to stand with a cap in his hand to negotiate with someone you have insulted to this extent.

The President has proclaimed in the Oval Office that “America is a valued partner” and invited Trump to attend the G20 in South Africa, but sending a politically compromised envoy to repair one of South Africa’s most important bilateral relationships is not only unwise – it is deeply disrespectful.

And not replacing him after being informed of his undesirability is an even bigger slap in the face.

This article was republished from Moneyweb. Read the original here.