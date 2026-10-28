SA keeps poultry imports from Brazil open despite another chicken disease outbreak

The highly contagious Newcastle disease affects domestic poultry and wild birds worldwide

South Africa will continue importing poultry and poultry products from Brazil despite an outbreak of Newcastle disease in the South American country, provided exporters meet strict veterinary health requirements.

The Department of Agriculture said South Africa was notified on 20 October 2026 by Brazil of the Newcastle disease outbreak in the state of Santa Catarina.

Newcastle disease is a highly contagious viral disease that affects domestic poultry and wild birds worldwide, caused by virulent strains of avian paramyxovirus type 1.

Imports to continue

The department on Wednesday said the veterinary health certificates negotiated between South Africa and Brazil provide for trade in fresh poultry meat, hatching eggs and day-old chicks to continue during a Newcastle disease outbreak, provided that the applicable requirements are met.

The outbreak of Newcastle disease follows the outbreak of Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu.

This is a contagious viral infection caused by type A influenza viruses that primarily affect wild aquatic birds and domestic poultry, and can occasionally spread to mammals – including dairy cows, cats, minks and humans.

Certificate to allow imports

The department said the certificates require that the birds come from premises at which no cases of Newcastle disease have occurred during the past six months, including within a 10-kilometre radius of the premises for fresh poultry meat.

The abattoir and cutting plant must also not be situated in a Newcastle disease-infected zone.

Measures to allow trade

For hatching eggs and day-old chicks, the farms and relevant facilities must have been free from the disease for the past 12 months and must not be situated in a Newcastle disease-infected zone.

“South Africa has requested Brazil’s veterinary authorities to ensure that all consignments intended for export to South Africa comply with the relevant certification requirements,” said the department.

“South Africa appreciates Brazil’s prompt notification and the continued cooperation between the two countries’ veterinary authorities.

“These measures allow trade to continue while safeguarding animal health in South Africa.”