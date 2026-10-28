Business

Home » Business

SA keeps poultry imports from Brazil open despite another chicken disease outbreak

Picture of Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

Compiled by Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

Business journalist

3 minute read

28 October 2026

04:07 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The highly contagious Newcastle disease affects domestic poultry and wild birds worldwide

another-chicken-disease-outbreak

Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

South Africa will continue importing poultry and poultry products from Brazil despite an outbreak of Newcastle disease in the South American country, provided exporters meet strict veterinary health requirements.

The Department of Agriculture said South Africa was notified on 20 October 2026 by Brazil of the Newcastle disease outbreak in the state of Santa Catarina.

Newcastle disease is a highly contagious viral disease that affects domestic poultry and wild birds worldwide, caused by virulent strains of avian paramyxovirus type 1.

Imports to continue

The department on Wednesday said the veterinary health certificates negotiated between South Africa and Brazil provide for trade in fresh poultry meat, hatching eggs and day-old chicks to continue during a Newcastle disease outbreak, provided that the applicable requirements are met.

The outbreak of Newcastle disease follows the outbreak of Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu.

This is a contagious viral infection caused by type A influenza viruses that primarily affect wild aquatic birds and domestic poultry, and can occasionally spread to mammals – including dairy cows, cats, minks and humans.

Certificate to allow imports

The department said the certificates require that the birds come from premises at which no cases of Newcastle disease have occurred during the past six months, including within a 10-kilometre radius of the premises for fresh poultry meat.

The abattoir and cutting plant must also not be situated in a Newcastle disease-infected zone.

Measures to allow trade

For hatching eggs and day-old chicks, the farms and relevant facilities must have been free from the disease for the past 12 months and must not be situated in a Newcastle disease-infected zone.

“South Africa has requested Brazil’s veterinary authorities to ensure that all consignments intended for export to South Africa comply with the relevant certification requirements,” said the department.

RELATED ARTICLES

“South Africa appreciates Brazil’s prompt notification and the continued cooperation between the two countries’ veterinary authorities.

“These measures allow trade to continue while safeguarding animal health in South Africa.”

Read more on these topics

bird flu Brazil chicken Department of agriculture exports imports
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘If we don’t adapt, we’ll die’: Maropene Ramokgopa says ANC should start behaving like a political party
Elections 2026 Here’s how many spoilt ballots were previously cast and how they could have mattered
News Explosive ‘Cat’ Matlala affidavit names Cele and top Saps officials in corruption claims
Elections 2026 ANC fights to protect IEC funds from R40 million debt claim
News Is Johannesburg tap water safe? Utility responds to circulating claims

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News