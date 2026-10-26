Lula secures historic fourth term as Ramaphosa hails ‘victory for the Global South’

The leftist Lula pulled off a dramatic comeback on Sunday, clinching a re-election victory, but his rival, Flavio Bolsonaro, refused to accept the loss.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s historic fourth-term election victory as a win for the Global South, reaffirming South Africa’s commitment to strengthening ties with its key Brics partner.

The leftist Lula pulled off a dramatic comeback on Sunday, clinching a re-election victory, but his rival, Flavio Bolsonaro, refused to accept the loss and said he would seek to annul the vote.

Conservative wave

With Lula’s victory, Brazil staved off a conservative wave that has seen numerous countries, such as Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Peru, shift right, backed by US President Donald Trump.

Da Silva, who turns 81 on Tuesday, defied projections to win an unprecedented fourth term.

According to official results, he won 51.8 percent of the votes to 48.2 percent for Flavio Bolsonaro, with Lula pulling around 4.4 million more votes.

Ramaphosa said Brazil and South Africa maintain a close bilateral and strategic relationship founded on South-South cooperation, multilateralism and shared leadership within BRICS, IBSA, the G77+China, and the G20.

Ramaphosa

In March 2026, Ramaphosa undertook a state visit to Brazil at Lula’s invitation, with the Presidency explaining that the visit further strengthened the existing bilateral trade and political relationship.

“On behalf of the government and the people of South Africa, I congratulate my dear brother and friend, President Lula and the people of Brazil. This victory will echo beyond the shores of Brazil. It is a victory for the Global South and progressive forces throughout the world,” Ramaphosa said.

“We affirm our commitment to continue strengthening bilateral relations between our two countries and working closely together in all multilateral fora to forge a just and better world order underpinned by solidarity and adherence to international law.”

Brazil voting

Sunday’s vote was mired in confusion after a Supreme Court ruling extended voting by two hours, even as some polling stations had already closed, according to AFP.

The move came at Lula’s request, who complained that buses had been pulled from circulation in various cities, barring citizens from voting.