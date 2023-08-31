SA’s expensive homes: Here’s what you can get for at least R100 million
From Cape Town's ocean to Sandton's skyline, South Africa's opulent properties usually come with dream views.
R125 million property located in Paarl-Franschhoek Valley’s Val de Vie Gentleman’s Estates Image: Supplied
From Cape Town to Sandton, Mzansi has a dream home for everyone – depending on how deep your pockets are.
South Africa’s real estate market has some lucrative properties located in the country’s most upmarket suburbs.
Cape Town properties
According to Pam Golding Property Group’s CEO, Dr. Andrew Golding, the Cape Atlantic seaboard is a prime location for both South African and international high-net-worth buyers, particularly when it comes to properties in Clifton.
Golding also said that multimillion rand price tags were no deterrent to ultra-high-net-worth buyers when it comes to finding the right homes to meet their lifestyle requirements.
Here are some of the properties available in South Africa with a price tag of at least R100 million:
Bishopscourt – R100 million
This grand six-bedroom family home sits against the backdrop of Table Mountain on a 1700 square metre property.
Apart from luxurious modern finishes, the property is has two boreholes, a water treatment plant to for daily household needs, as well as solar panels, with battery packs, for sustainable power supply.
Paarl-Franschhoek Valley – R125 million
Located in what’s often considered the country’s most secure, luxury lifestyle estate, this residence in Val de Vie Gentleman’s Estate comprises of a seven-bedroom main house, granny flat and four-bedroom staff quarters.
The property’s special features include a solar-heated lap pool with jacuzzi, a landscaped 1.2 hectare garden with eco-lake and semi-underground 200 000 litre tank, as well as nine garages.
Clifton – R195 million
For a home this luxurious, forgetting about the price tag is understandable.
Located on one of the continent’s most sought-after addresses, this R195 million house comes with spectacular views of the Twelve Apostles and Atlantic Ocean.
With a striking glass façade that enhances the panoramic views, and you’ll discover there’s nothing humble about this abode.
Kenton-on-Sea – R100 million
This ocean-facing Eastern Cape gem occupies a 686 hectare property in Grant’s Valley, just around the corner from two Big 5 game reserves.
Situated on the east bank of the Kariega River, the property offers direct access to a pristine beach. Surrounded by lush vegetation and coastal forests, this home is a perfect escape from city life.
Sandhurst – R150 million
Just a stone’s throw from Africa’s richest square mile, this seven-bedroom house occupies 3 500 square metres in the tranquil Sandhurst suburb in Gauteng. This luxurious home features a tree-lined driveway, meandering brooks and even its own lake – making it a slice of heaven in SA’s business hub.
The home might not have Cape Town’s oceanic views, but has amazing panoramic views of the Sandton Skyline to marvel at.
