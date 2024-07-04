SA youth claim over R40 billion from RAF, urged to change

RAF paid a total of R43.13 billion for injury benefits to accident survivors between the ages of 15 and 34.

Road Accident Fund (RAF) is concerned about the safety of the youth in South Africa. It says 44% of its claims come from people between the ages of 15 and 34.

RAF CEO, Collins Letsoalo says the percentage of claims is a startling reminder that the youth will have to change their behaviour on the roads.

The claims lodged between 2020 and 2022 amounted to R43.13 billion, plus R2.86 billion for death-related benefits over the same period.

Youth behaviour on SA roads

Letsoalo says the youth is often characterised by high levels of mobility and risk-taking, and this is evident in road accident statistics.

RAF also revealed that the youth in South Africa mainly die from road crashes.

According to RAF, between 2020 and 2022 the number of young people whose lives were claimed by a car accident was 13 963 out of 34 946 deaths.

“This translates to an annual average of 4 654 fatalities in the age group 15 to 34 compared to the total average of 11 649,” notes Letsoalo.

Young road users who died between 2020 and 2022 were pedestrians, followed by passengers.

Claims made by youth

The average number of youth-related claims per year from 2020 to 2022 was 21.475, while the average amount per youth was R2 568 595 over the same period. The majority of the claims were made by males at 63%, while females accounted for 36% and 1% unknown.

Letsoalo says they are deeply concerned by the high number of claims from young people. “These alarming statistics highlight the urgent need for young people and all road users to change their behaviour and prioritise road safety,” he says.

How claims are paid

According to the RAF website, it is not necessary to employ a lawyer to file a claim. “The Fund employs Information officers at all branch offices of the Road Accident Fund to assist claimants free of charge. However, a claimant may still decide to employ a lawyer. The lawyer will be entitled to charge a fee for professional services rendered,” said Letsoalo.

To ensure compensation goes to the correct claimant, RAF has put together several measures in place, such as a verification process; claim assessments whereby they assess claims to determine the validity and quantum of damages; an investigation will also be conducted; and payment authentication whereby RAF verifies bank account details and performs regular audits to ensure payments are made to the correct beneficiaries.