Road crashes leading cause of death for SA’s youth

RAF says most young road users that died were pedestrians at 38%, followed by passengers at 35%.

The average number of road fatalities when Youth Day falls on a weekend is 74. Photo: iStock

Road crashes are the leading cause of death among the youth in South Africa.

This is according to the Road Accident Fund (RAF) which is urging road users to help reduce the number of devastating road crashes this youth month.

The RAF said an analysis of available data revealed that the average number of road fatalities when Youth Day falls on a weekend is 74.

Youth deaths linked to crashes

It said statistics also revealed that youth in South Africa mainly die from road crashes.

“From 2020 to 2022, the estimated number of young people who died on South African roads was 13 963 out of 34 946 fatalities. This translates to an annual average of 4 654 fatalities in the age group 15 to 34 compared to the total average of 11 649.

“In the same period, most young road users that died were pedestrians at 38%, followed by passengers at 35%,” the RAF said.

RAF Chief Executive Officer, Collins Letsoalo has appealed to road users to play their part in ensuring that their journeys do not end in tragedy.

“The deaths of young people on the road makes about 40% of the total road crash deaths in South Africa. Plans for your life and the future should start with ensuring that you get to your destination safety. Let’s be intentional about saving lives.

‘Some deaths are avoidable ‘

The RAF said South Africa is largely made up of a youth population and that staying safe on the road is one of the ways of preserving the country’s future.

“Some deaths are avoidable by simply adhering to the rules of the road and the use of restraints such as seat belts and car seats. Winter months, which include Youth Month, present a huge risk on the roads because nights are longer.

“Most road accidents happen during the night. This requires road users to be more vigilant and visible, including using reflective vests, wearing bright colours, and being mindful of the different seasonal changes,” the RAF said.

With June 16th falling on a weekend this year, the RAF has pleaded with the nation to find that “one reason” to cooperate and make South African roads safer.

